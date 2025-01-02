Nouria Brings Convenience and Comfort to Raymond, NH

Leading Convenience and Travel Essentials Provider Expands to Serve Local Residents and Travelers.

Nouria, a leading provider of convenience and travel essentials, is excited to announce the recent grand opening of its newest truck stop and convenience store in Raymond, NH, on December 19th at 9:00 AM.

This state-of-the-art location is designed to serve both local residents and travelers, offering a wide range of products and services to meet their needs seamlessly. Whether you're stopping for fuel, grabbing a quick bite, or stocking up on essentials, this new location is built to deliver high standards and exceptional service Nouria is known for

This new Raymond location offers a modern and inviting experience for customers. Comfortable seating areas, both indoors and outdoors, allow guests to relax and enjoy their coffee and free Wi-Fi. The store boasts a modern design with a focus on customer convenience, utilizing technology to streamline the shopping experience and make it faster and simpler. A convenient drive-thru option caters to those on the go, further enhancing accessibility for customers.

"We are excited to be opening our doors in Raymond and becoming part of this vibrant community," said Tony El-Nemr, CEO & Founder at Nouria. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for everything from everyday essentials, delicious food options and convenient travel services for both our local community and pro drivers."

New Features at the Raymond Location

The Raymond location will boast several exciting new features, including:

· Nouria's Kitchen Bakery: We are launching our brand-new bakery program. Enjoy delicious treats such as donuts, muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies and much more!

· Commercial Driver Amenities: Truck drivers will appreciate the dedicated amenities, including convenient showers, a selection of truck accessories, and ample parking. Clean and bright bathrooms enhance their overall comfort and travel experience

· Nouria Branded Tumblers: Show your love for Nouria with our exclusive line of branded tumblers. These stylish and reusable cups are perfect for keeping your favorite beverages hot or cold on the go.

In addition to these new features, the Raymond location will offer all the convenience items customers have come to expect from Nouria, including:

· Nouria's Kitchen: Made to Order, Grab & Go Items and Krispy Krunchy Chicken

· Premium Cigars

· Beer & Wine

· The Ultimate Guest Experience, Creating Delight with Every Visit

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience store and fuel retailer headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. The award-winning company operates a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, gas stations, car washes, and travel centers across New England. Nouria has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services and is known for its strategic acquisitions and continuous expansion in the convenience retail and fuel distribution sectors.

The company was founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr and has grown significantly over the years through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Nouria has expanded its footprint to include over 170 convenience stores and 61 carwash locations. It supplies fuel to hundreds of fuel retailing sites under various brands, including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo.

Nouria prides itself on its agile business model, enabling quick decision-making and responsiveness to market changes without being constrained by bureaucratic processes. The company is actively enhancing its operational efficiencies, leveraging technology, and fostering strong community relationships.

Nouria's culture is built on strong values of integrity, teamwork, and customer focus, making it a leading player in the convenience and fuel retail industry.

SOURCE: Nouria

View the original press release on accesswire.com