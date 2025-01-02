Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 31 December 2024 was 172.95p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 January 2025


