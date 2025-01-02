Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 15:54 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tweddle Group to Transform Retail Traffic, OEM Recalls and In-Vehicle Experience with AVA, an AI-Based, Multimedia Advanced Vehicle Assistant

Finanznachrichten News

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product support technology, today outlined "the exciting benefits and feature set" of AVA, their new Advanced Vehicle Assistant platform scheduled for unveiling at next week's CES.

Logo

Tweddle Group representatives said the AVA application does more than elevate driver luxury and convenience, introducing a host of direct benefits for OEMs and their respective retail communities.

"AVA certainly takes the driver experience to a whole new level," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "Drivers have never really been able to interact with an in-vehicle AI this helpful or this accurate, making it an incredibly valuable convenience for them."

But Headlee said he expects AVA to have just as great an impact on manufacturer recalls and as a traffic driver to authorized dealers.

Mike Flaherty, Tweddle Group's Vice President of Product Development, cited the application's proactive notification system as critical to both benefits. "AVA's CAN bus integration ensures that it knows when a vehicle is due for regular service. The platform can step in and alert the driver and offer to schedule an appointment at an authorized retailer," said Flaherty. "AVA eliminates the friction behind getting your vehicle in and makes it very easy to line-up those service visits."

Flaherty said the application's recall feature works the same way. "With AVA, OEMs don't have to send out letters and drivers don't need to read them. The OEM can push recall alerts right to the driver. 'Hey, there's a recall for your vehicle. Here's what it's about, here's its level of importance, here's what you should do.' Recalls are a big hassle for OEMs, and AVA makes them seamless."

Tweddle Group will host live AVA demos at CES January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES attendees are invited to book a live demo in advance of the event.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience-for product managers, technicians and-most of all-consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Ekstrom
lekstrom@tweddle.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-to-transform-retail-traffic-oem-recalls-and-in-vehicle-experience-with-ava-an-ai-based-multimedia-advanced-vehicle-assistant-302340984.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.