Tweddle Group to Transform Retail Traffic, OEM Recalls and In-Vehicle Experience with AVA, an AI-Based, Multimedia Advanced Vehicle Assistant

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product support technology, today outlined "the exciting benefits and feature set" of AVA, their new Advanced Vehicle Assistant platform scheduled for unveiling at next week's CES.

Tweddle Group representatives said the AVA application does more than elevate driver luxury and convenience, introducing a host of direct benefits for OEMs and their respective retail communities.

"AVA certainly takes the driver experience to a whole new level," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "Drivers have never really been able to interact with an in-vehicle AI this helpful or this accurate, making it an incredibly valuable convenience for them."

But Headlee said he expects AVA to have just as great an impact on manufacturer recalls and as a traffic driver to authorized dealers.

Mike Flaherty, Tweddle Group's Vice President of Product Development, cited the application's proactive notification system as critical to both benefits. "AVA's CAN bus integration ensures that it knows when a vehicle is due for regular service. The platform can step in and alert the driver and offer to schedule an appointment at an authorized retailer," said Flaherty. "AVA eliminates the friction behind getting your vehicle in and makes it very easy to line-up those service visits."

Flaherty said the application's recall feature works the same way. "With AVA, OEMs don't have to send out letters and drivers don't need to read them. The OEM can push recall alerts right to the driver. 'Hey, there's a recall for your vehicle. Here's what it's about, here's its level of importance, here's what you should do.' Recalls are a big hassle for OEMs, and AVA makes them seamless."

Tweddle Group will host live AVA demos at CES January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES attendees are invited to book a live demo in advance of the event.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience-for product managers, technicians and-most of all-consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Ekstrom

lekstrom@tweddle.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-to-transform-retail-traffic-oem-recalls-and-in-vehicle-experience-with-ava-an-ai-based-multimedia-advanced-vehicle-assistant-302340984.html