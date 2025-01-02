San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions announced the release of AskUncleSam, an AI-powered SAM.gov search integration tool designed to enhance bid competitiveness during the RFP (Request for Proposal) identification process for small- to mid-sized defense contractors.

Founded in 2000, Beyond Ordinary has historically specialized in developing bespoke commercial software and cybersecurity solutions for the personal insurance sector. However, after securing a subcontractor position on a Naval project in 2024 and leveraging decades of experience across company leadership in federal contracting and DoD operations, the company has introduced AskUncleSam to optimize the early stages of the acquisition process for programmatic personnel.

Caption: Jacob Anderson, Founder of Beyond Ordinary

Jacob Anderson, Beyond Ordinary's founder, is a mechanical engineer, CISSP-certified, and holds an MS in Computer Science and Machine Learning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Anderson has previously supported R&D at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Alongside company director Frank Muller, a former vice president at DoD contractor American Systems, and cybersecurity expert Robert Morgan, a DSc (Doctor of Computer Science) and a former Naval mechanic, Anderson developed AskUncleSam for business development and acquisition managers in the federal contracting ecosystem, specifically for small-to-mid-sized contractors.

Beyond Ordinary Expands Focus to Defense Contracting in 2025

While continuing to serve as an insurance-tech software consultancy, Beyond Ordinary plans to prioritize growing its defense contracting portfolio in 2025.

"Beyond Ordinary is actively supporting a multi-million-dollar, five-year Navy program as a sub-contract partner. The firm received its Facilities Security Clearance (FCL) in 2024 and plans to leverage it for additional technical contracting work in 2025," said Anderson.

AskUncleSam: SAM.gov Search Integration

As part of the company's pivot to defense contracting, AskUncleSam is tailored to help SMB federal contractors navigate the acquisition process. Designed for programmatic and acquisition-focused personnel, the tool enables users to build narratives on SAM.gov, the U.S. government's System for Award Management site, where contractors identify and bid on federal contracts.

AskUncleSam's AI-powered chat function allows users to generate company-specific narratives by analyzing their website URLs. It instantly identifies relevant NAICS (North American Industry Classification System) codes and matches the narratives to relevant federal solicitations. The tool also includes a ranking index that compares the user's narrative to targeted solicitations, calculates a probability of success, and suggests enhancements to improve the likelihood of winning bids.

"There are over 10,000 defense contractors in the U.S., most of which are SMBs." Anderson continued. "For contractors within their first 5 years, the acquisition process is costly, complex, and intensely competitive. AskUncleSam seeks to support those bidders in simplifying the process."

About Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions

Beyond Ordinary is a San Diego-based software consultancy and research firm specializing in technical solutions for national defense and personal insurance sectors.

