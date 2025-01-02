ePropelled, Inc.: NH Gov. Chris Sununu Lauds ePropelled for Creating Opportunities in Aerospace and High-Tech Manufacturing

NH encourages new manufacturing like ePropelled's in such rapidly growing industries as global drone technology

ePropelled, Inc. , a leading innovator in advanced electric power and propulsion for uncrewed systems, hosted New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Dec. 13 for a demonstration of its USA-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion solutions.

Gov. Sununu lauded the success of ePropelled as an important contributor to high-tech aerospace manufacturing in the Granite State. "New Hampshire has always been strong in aerospace," said Gov. Sununu. "But this is next-generation aerospace. This is aerospace 3.0."

After seeing the drone motors in action at ePropelled's Gilford test facility, Gov. Sununu said: "To see what's coming out of ePropelled right now is just awesome. Homegrown, great ideas, and real technology that has a real-world use. It's a huge market and this is just the ground floor."

ePropelled offers compact UAV propulsion systems engineered for enhanced thrust efficiency, from 2.2 kg to 4.8 kg, and reduced operational costs. Sununu saw ePropelled's Sparrow and Falcon motors along with Hercules UAV starter generators.

ePropelled is expanding its manufacturing facility in Laconia to meet the surging demand for UAV systems. Drone industries worldwide have been reliant on China-made technologies, but ePropelled's motors, generators, and intelligent controllers provide an immediate option to replace them.

"ePropelled is going after these markets, and the markets are responding," said Sununu. "ePropelled is a young company that is cash-flow positive and that's hiring like crazy. So, if you're interested in the next generation of real-world technology, it's happening right here in Laconia. I couldn't be more proud. Congratulations."

Nick Grewal , CEO of ePropelled, said: "Our Sparrow product line exemplifies ePropelled's commitment to innovation and excellence in USA-based propulsion technology. As the global regulatory landscape shifts, ePropelled provides cutting-edge drone solutions that not only meet the most stringent industry requirements, but also help our customers stay ahead of compliance challenges with products assembled in the US."

"New Hampshire as a whole - you see people coming in. Families want to be here, not just for our incredible quality of life, but for the high-tech experiences. We're the tax-free suburb of high-tech manufacturing. That's what Laconia is providing," said Gov. Sununu. "You can have the incredible high-quality, low-cost of living, and have the high-tech experience."

"The expansion of our Laconia facility represents an important milestone in our company's mission to revolutionize electric propulsion," said Grewal. "We are excited to be part of New Hampshire's vibrant innovation ecosystem and look forward to driving growth in both the UAV industry and the local economy. Our investment in Laconia will create new job opportunities and contribute to the region's prominence in manufacturing."

About ePropelled

ePropelled delivers advanced electric power and propulsion solutions for autonomous systems across air, land, and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide. Contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, 603-236-7444, or https://epropelled.com .

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

