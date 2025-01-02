Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ePropelled, Inc.: NH Gov. Chris Sununu Lauds ePropelled for Creating Opportunities in Aerospace and High-Tech Manufacturing

Finanznachrichten News

NH encourages new manufacturing like ePropelled's in such rapidly growing industries as global drone technology

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / ePropelled, Inc., a leading innovator in advanced electric power and propulsion for uncrewed systems, hosted New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Dec. 13 for a demonstration of its USA-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion solutions.

Gov. Sununu lauded the success of ePropelled as an important contributor to high-tech aerospace manufacturing in the Granite State. "New Hampshire has always been strong in aerospace," said Gov. Sununu. "But this is next-generation aerospace. This is aerospace 3.0."

After seeing the drone motors in action at ePropelled's Gilford test facility, Gov. Sununu said: "To see what's coming out of ePropelled right now is just awesome. Homegrown, great ideas, and real technology that has a real-world use. It's a huge market and this is just the ground floor."

ePropelled offers compact UAV propulsion systems engineered for enhanced thrust efficiency, from 2.2 kg to 4.8 kg, and reduced operational costs. Sununu saw ePropelled's Sparrow and Falcon motors along with Hercules UAV starter generators.

ePropelled is expanding its manufacturing facility in Laconia to meet the surging demand for UAV systems. Drone industries worldwide have been reliant on China-made technologies, but ePropelled's motors, generators, and intelligent controllers provide an immediate option to replace them.

"ePropelled is going after these markets, and the markets are responding," said Sununu. "ePropelled is a young company that is cash-flow positive and that's hiring like crazy. So, if you're interested in the next generation of real-world technology, it's happening right here in Laconia. I couldn't be more proud. Congratulations."

Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled, said: "Our Sparrow product line exemplifies ePropelled's commitment to innovation and excellence in USA-based propulsion technology. As the global regulatory landscape shifts, ePropelled provides cutting-edge drone solutions that not only meet the most stringent industry requirements, but also help our customers stay ahead of compliance challenges with products assembled in the US."

"New Hampshire as a whole - you see people coming in. Families want to be here, not just for our incredible quality of life, but for the high-tech experiences. We're the tax-free suburb of high-tech manufacturing. That's what Laconia is providing," said Gov. Sununu. "You can have the incredible high-quality, low-cost of living, and have the high-tech experience."

"The expansion of our Laconia facility represents an important milestone in our company's mission to revolutionize electric propulsion," said Grewal. "We are excited to be part of New Hampshire's vibrant innovation ecosystem and look forward to driving growth in both the UAV industry and the local economy. Our investment in Laconia will create new job opportunities and contribute to the region's prominence in manufacturing."

About ePropelled

ePropelled delivers advanced electric power and propulsion solutions for autonomous systems across air, land, and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide. Contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, 603-236-7444, or https://epropelled.com.

Contact Information

Dana Gardner
Content Marketing Manager
danag@epropelled.com
+1 (603) 236-7444

Dean Marcarelli
Head of Marketing
dean@epropelled.com
603-851-5376

.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.