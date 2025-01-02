Voices Brings Interactive Voice Over Experiences to CES 2025

Voices , the world's most comprehensive voice solutions provider, is inviting CES participants to immerse themselves in the voice over world at CES 2025. Voices will be located in the North Hall in the LVCC Campus, in the AI and B2B area at booth #9377.

The Voices booth will host interactive experiences and the opportunity to enter contests for daily giveaways. At the booth, visitors will be able to:

Guess the AI voice : With a roster of ethical AI voice clones of professional voice actors available on their platform, Voices is inviting visitors to test their ear and see if they can distinguish the AI voice from the human one.

Record an audition: Visitors have the opportunity to step up to the mic, deliver their best take on a script and see how their performance compares to the pros.

Learn from the experts: Technology companies, agencies, brands, and creators are invited to meet representatives of Voices to learn about the range of voice solutions available, whether they have a need for one voice, 20, or 200.

"We really wanted to give participants an interactive experience that would immerse them in our world," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "Voice technology has come so far, and we're excited to offer visitors a chance to engage with both the tech and creative sides of it. Voice will always be a powerful tool for communication, and we think participants will have fun experiencing the process firsthand."

Over the past year, Voices has steadily grown its arsenal of voice solutions to add to its longstanding voice over marketplace. Their range of services also includes audio and video datasets for AI model training, AI voice licensing, and a larger variety of AI voices available on its text-to-speech platform, AI Studio. Voices team members will be able to speak to these offerings and more at CES.

For more insights into the world of voice over, or to book a meeting with a Voices representative, visit: www.voices.com .

About Voices

Voices is the #1 comprehensive voice solutions platform, featuring the best talent in the world offering unparalleled quality with options tailored to your needs. Elevate your brand effortlessly with access to new possibilities in the world of voice over with talent, convenience, and AI innovation - all in one place. Voices has worked with major clients including Shopify, Microsoft, The History Channel, The Discovery Channel, Hulu, Cisco, the biggest ad agencies and thousands more small businesses.

