Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael Hopley has notified the Company that he will be retiring from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha effective as of December 31, 2024. Mr. Hopley will remain as a director of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board following his resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alpha would like to sincerely thank Mr. Hopley for his valuable services to the Company in his capacity as President and Chief Executive Officer and will work closely with Mr. Hopley in his capacity as a director and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Timothy (Tim) Livesey, a current director of the Board, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Livesey is an experienced Exploration and Development professional, with over 35 years in the sector. He has worked across all stages of exploration, project development and mine operations for Major, Mid-Tier and Junior companies. Mr. Livesey has extensive experience with recent roles including CEO of Tethyan Copper Company in Pakistan (Barrick Gold/Antofagasta Minerals), Managing Director in Saudi Arabia (Barrick Gold), COO of Reservoir Minerals Ltd, Managing Director of Rakita Exploration in Serbia (Nevsun), and most recently as CEO of Oriole Resources PLC, where he led a complete company transformation and repositioning, with the discovery of a new gold district in Cameroon.

Mr. Livesey holds positions as a Non-Executive Director (NED) with Metals Exploration PLC and Montero Mining & Exploration Ltd.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR Plus website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, large (771 km2) Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Company has also advanced the Aburna Gold Prospect, the Tolegimja VMS Copper-Zinc-Gold Prospect and over 17 other gold prospects since listing in 2021.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with long track records of establishing, building and successfully exiting a number of world class gold and base metals discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

