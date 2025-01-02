Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
02.01.25
08:22 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,27 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,60016,20017:15
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 16:46 Uhr
206 Leser
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Jan-2025 / 15:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
2 January 2025 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholder 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") announces vesting on 2 January 2025 of awards over the Company's ordinary shares of 20 
pence per share ("Shares") made on 6 September 2023 under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Executive 
Director, pursuant to her agreement on replacement awards at her commencement. 
Details of the number of Shares under the RSP that vested in respect of Executive Director is as follows: 
Name of Executive Director Position      Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 
Rebecca Napier       Executive Director 7,046          3,324

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Director and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding interests as a potential beneficiary of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name      Number of Shares Name of Connected    Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
                Person                        Capital 
Rebecca Napier 17,482      n/a           0        17,482    0.000%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 2 January 2025 at aprice of 1,308.35 pence per Share.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Rebecca Napier 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and 
                                     dealing costs 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP13.0835       3,324 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           3,324 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP43,490 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2025/01/02 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Rebecca Napier 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2023 
                                     Restricted Share Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          7,046 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           n/a 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2025/01/02 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  368289 
EQS News ID:  2060693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060693&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
