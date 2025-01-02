A Major Milestone in the Company's Digital Transformation and Regional Expansion

American Integrity Insurance Company (American Integrity), a leader in residential property insurance solutions across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, proudly announces the launch of its new domain, aii.com. This landmark achievement reflects the company's commitment to digital innovation, brand elevation, and regional growth as it continues to set the standard for home insurance solutions in the Southeast.

Since its founding in 2007, American Integrity has steadily grown to serve nearly 360,000 policyholders, becoming one of Florida's largest and most trusted carriers. With plans to introduce a residential commercial insurance program in Florida and expand into North Carolina and additional Southeastern states, the adoption of aii.com marks a pivotal step in aligning its digital presence with its forward-thinking vision.

"Our new domain, aii.com, represents much more than a streamlined web address-it's a rare and invaluable asset that enhances our brand's visibility and accessibility," said Jon Ritchie, President of American Integrity Insurance. "As we expand our footprint, this domain symbolizes our unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and exceptional service."

Why aii.com Matters

The transition from aiiflorida.com to aii.com is a bold, strategic move that simplifies online engagement for customers, agents, and partners across all markets. With fewer than 1% of three-letter .com domains directly linked to company initials, aii.com positions American Integrity alongside global leaders in digital branding.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have secured aii.com at this transformative point in our history," said Bob Ritchie, CEO of American Integrity Insurance. "This exclusive domain strengthens our brand identity and demonstrates our commitment to delivering seamless digital experiences as we expand across the Southeast and into new markets."

Key Benefits of aii.com

Unmatched Brand Recognition: Establishes a strong, cohesive identity across all markets.

Establishes a strong, cohesive identity across all markets. Enhanced Customer Experience: Simplifies access to tools, resources, and services.

Simplifies access to tools, resources, and services. Exclusive Digital Asset: Places American Integrity in a unique digital league, enhancing credibility and reach.

Places American Integrity in a unique digital league, enhancing credibility and reach. Alignment with Growth Strategy: Supports the company's expansion plans and competitive edge.

What's Next

The adoption of aii.com is only the beginning of American Integrity's digital transformation. The company will launch an enhanced customer portal in mid-January, offering a more intuitive and streamlined user experience. Additionally, a newly designed website will debut later this year to further optimize online interactions.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's leading providers of residential property insurance, serving nearly 360,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, the company is committed to innovation, exceptional service, and community impact. With plans to expand its market presence and product offerings, American Integrity remains at the forefront of the industry, empowering homeowners and fostering a culture of integrity and excellence.

