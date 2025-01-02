CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, announced today that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Odds Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OddsJam, on January 1, 2025, as planned and on schedule.

The completion of this acquisition underscores Gambling.com Group's ability to execute strategic transactions efficiently and without delay. This acquisition expands Gambling.com Group's footprint in the online gambling ecosystem by adding complementary recurring revenue streams from consumer subscription products and enterprise clients. The Odds Holdings platform, powered by state-of-the-art technology for real-time odds data, strengthens the Company's position as a leader in the global online gambling ecosystem.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the "Group") is a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com, and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry. The Group's OddsJam platform provides a suite of tools and services to assist consumers and enterprises in sports betting.

