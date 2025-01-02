WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a business of Marsh and a leading provider of business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement and wealth, and private client insurance solutions across North America, today announced the acquisition of Acumen Solutions Group LLC, a Melville, New York-based full-service insurance agency. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Acumen provides customized insurance programs to businesses and individuals across the country, with specialties in the construction, real estate, and aviation industries. All Acumen employees, including President Tony D'Elia, will join MMA and continue to operate out of Melville, NY.

"We have long admired Acumen's industry expertise and commitment to clients," said Jerry Alderman, CEO of MMA's Northeast region. "As part of Marsh McLennan Agency, Acumen will be able to offer a wider range of creative solutions and capabilities to clients in the region."

Mr. D'Elia added: "MMA and Acumen share an unwavering commitment to operating with integrity and a client-first philosophy. This is an exciting next chapter for our agency as our colleagues gain access to enhanced resources and a powerful network of industry leaders that enable us to deliver even more advanced risk mitigation strategies for those we serve."

