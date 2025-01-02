Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141 | Ticker-Symbol: VVD
Tradegate
02.01.25
17:43 Uhr
27,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,74 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2025 17:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veolia North America: Case Study: Industrial PFAS Wastewater Treatment

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Veolia North America

For municipalities and industries, addressing regulated PFAS is crucial for compliance, mitigating risks and restoring public trust in water sources. Regulations around PFAS are changing rapidly, though, and new requirements for wastewater discharge quality resulted in operational challenges for our client.

We installed mobile treatment equipment and conducted on-site and lab testing for a full-scale solution. We used activated carbon, RO membranes and thermal technology. We designed the following treatment process:

Solids Removal - Hardness Removal - RO Concentration - Evaporation - Final PFAS treatment and discharge and reuse of treated water

The outcome was that 99%+ PFAS reduction, with an inlet wastewater treatment capacity of 220 gallons per minute.

Veolia is a global leader in PFAS treatment, with capabilities spanning conventional to cutting-edge technologies, from pre-treatment to polishing. We continuously pilot new, innovative solutions such as foam fractionation and novel adsorbents to ensure your operations comply with emerging PFAS regulations and treatment requirements. With decades of experience helping companies across a wide range of industries, our proven track record includes 20+ successfulindustrial water PFAS projects, with an additional 50+ projects currently in progress.

We meet the unique challenges of your market, delivering efficiencies, cost savings and sustainable practices. Whether achieving the highest purity standards for a microchip manufacturer or treating wastewater from a food processing plant, we develop targeted, compliant strategies tailored to your operations.

We offer scientifically provenPFAS solutions for these and other markets:

  • Automotive

  • Chemical processing

  • Food and beverage

  • Microelectronics

  • Military operations

  • Oil refineries

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Power generation

  • Pulp and paper

BeyondPFAS, our suite of end-to-end PFAS management solutions, is designed to support you at every step, from sampling and analysis to responsible disposal of contaminants. Our holistic approach involves initial site assessment and sampling, followed by implementing tailored treatment technologies based on your needs. We are committed to safely handling and disposing contaminates in line with EPA-recommended methods, including incineration, deep well injection and approved landfill.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Veolia North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
