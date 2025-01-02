Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) ("SPARQ" or the "Company") wishes to confirm at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

