Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, is reflecting on a transformative 2024 that delivered substantial growth and innovation in the alternative and private real estate investing space.

In 2024, Parvis onboarded over 40 new issuers, introducing a broad range of offerings and strengthening existing partnerships. Platform accounts saw a 320% increase, while the investor network grew by 250%, underscoring the rising demand for private real estate and alternative opportunities. To meet this demand, Parvis strategically expanded its team, ensuring the capacity to maintain its high standards of service and innovation. These milestones align with the Company's vision of making high-quality real estate and alternative investments accessible to more investors across Canada.

The company also reported a 523% increase in net revenue (Q1-Q2 FY25 vs. Q1-Q2 FY24), driven by growth in its EMDsolutions services and larger transaction volumes. Preliminary figures for Q4 2024 indicate a tenfold year-over-year increase in transaction volume, highlighting Parvis' ability to execute its growth strategy while responding to shifting market sentiment. These results have established a strong foundation for Parvis' ambitious plans for 2025.

"The growth we've experienced in 2024 across issuers, investors, and our team has laid the groundwork for an even more impactful 2025," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "Onboarding over 40 issuers, expanding our investor network by 250%, and doubling our team size reflect not only the increasing demand for private real estate investments but also our commitment to delivering innovative, efficient solutions to meet that demand."

2024 Business Highlights

Transaction Volume: Achieved 2835% year-over-year growth, reflecting the platform's increasing adoption by issuers and investors alike.

Achieved 2835% year-over-year growth, reflecting the platform's increasing adoption by issuers and investors alike. Investor Network Expansion: Grew the investor network by 250%, strengthening engagement and enabling access to institutional-grade real estate opportunities.

Grew the investor network by 250%, strengthening engagement and enabling access to institutional-grade real estate opportunities. Platform Growth: Platform accounts increased by 320%, showcasing the platform's accessibility and appeal to a broader audience.

Platform accounts increased by 320%, showcasing the platform's accessibility and appeal to a broader audience. Issuer Growth: Welcomed over 40 new issuers, providing EMDsolutions to support compliance, back-office operations, and marketing, allowing issuers to focus on growth and investor value.

Welcomed over 40 new issuers, providing EMDsolutions to support compliance, back-office operations, and marketing, allowing issuers to focus on growth and investor value. Team Growth: Doubled team size from 8 to 14, reinforcing Parvis' capacity to meet the growing needs of its expanding issuer and investor communities.

Looking Ahead to 2025



Parvis is entering 2025 with ambitious plans, including the January launch of the Parvis Direct Access Fund, a diversified fund offering best-in-class private real estate investments. Additionally, the company is ramping up its Secondary Market, providing liquidity in a traditionally illiquid asset class and enhancing investor flexibility.

These initiatives demonstrate Parvis' dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality investment opportunities while continuing to build trust and value for its stakeholders. With a strong team and a clear strategy, Parvis is well-positioned to drive the next chapter of growth and transformation in the private real estate investing space.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

