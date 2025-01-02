Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 18:00 Uhr
86 Leser
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Redemption Price

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER ('LEI'): 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

2 January 2025

REDEMPTION PRICE

As per the Company's announcement on 3 December 2024, the total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which the Company received valid redemption requests for the 31 December 2024 Redemption Point was 612,466 (representing 1.82% of the issued share capital).

The calculated Redemption Price is 120.82 pence per Ordinary Share. All shareholders who validly applied to have their Ordinary Shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per Ordinary Share. It is expected that dispatch of payments in respect of the valid redemption requests will be made on or before 15 January 2025.

Following this redemption, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 32,969,329 Ordinary Shares, of which no Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 32,969,329.

This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

JTC (UK) Limited

The Scalpel, 18th Floor

52 Lime Street

London

EC3M 7AF

+44 207 409 0181

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC +44 (0) 370 702 0000

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS13 8AE


