ONIX Pickleball Signs Pro Player Steve Deakin

Prolific Pro Joins ONIX's Roster of Talented Players

ONIX Pickleball is proud to announce the signing of professional pickleball player Steve Deakin to its Team ONIX. Deakin recently completed an undefeated season in his first year of senior pro play on the PPA Tour with a 57-0 match record in 2024. This incredible season included 18 titles and two world championships - one of those world titles was earned with fellow Team ONIX pro Altaf Merchant.

"On behalf of ONIX Pickleball, we are proud and honored for pro Steve Deakin to be joining our talented list of Team ONIX Professional Pickleball players," says Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "Steve has a long list of accomplishments, and we are elated for him to add to that list as a Team ONIX Pro Player."

Deakin has been competing in pickleball since December 2016. He comes from a high-level tennis background and was introduced to pickleball when he and his father played a game at their local recreation center while Deakin was working through a tennis injury. Since then, he hasn't looked back.

"I am excited to be joining Team ONIX," says Deakin. "They not only deliver exceptional paddles and equipment, but they also share my strong core values and goals. Honored to be part of a group that's shaping the future of pickleball with innovation and integrity."

Deakin is from a small city about 30 minutes outside of Vancouver, B.C. in Canada called Pitt Meadows. He grew up and went to school in Port Moody, B.C. Pickleball has been Steve's full-time job since December of 2019, and he is a proud member of his local pickleball club, the Golden Ears Pickleball Club. Deakin won his first PPA Tour title with fellow ONIX player Matt Wright in Feb. 2021 in Florida.

Please join us in welcoming Steve Deakin to Team ONIX! To view our full list of ONIX Professional Pickleball Players, visit the link here.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products, such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

