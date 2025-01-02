Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
02.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica strengthens its presence in the hearing space with the acquisition of an AI-driven tech startup in France

EssilorLuxottica strengthens its presence in the hearing space with the acquisition of an AI-driven tech startup in France

Pulse Audition features technology that can embed AI-based speech enhancement into glasses

Paris, France (2 January 2025) - EssilorLuxottica takes a leap forward in its innovation journey with the acquisition of Pulse Audition, a French startup delivering AI-based noise reduction and voice enhancement through algorithms allowing people with hearing impairment to better understand speech, even in noisy environments.

By integrating Pulse Audition's proprietary technologies, expertise in AI software development, embedded AI, and audio signal processing, as well as its top talents, EssilorLuxottica will complement proprietary hardware and software to improve the quality of its products and solutions in the long-term. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with the Group's strategy in the hearing solutions space, marking a natural evolution in the journey started in 2023 with the acquisition of Nuance Hearing.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "We continuously explore market opportunities in AI and big data, and this acquisition in France - one of our home countries - is a perfect fit with our long-term goals and investments in hearing solutions. It reinforces our commitment to advancing the next category of computing platforms, also in Europe. We are excited to welcome this talented team in our Group and look forward to further unlocking the enormous potential in the underserved hearing space."


