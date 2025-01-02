Anzeige
WKN: A0LEJ4 | ISIN: DE000A0LEJ48 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MAUSER AG Chart 1 Jahr
HARMAN: A Year in Review: Michael Mauser's Reflections on Excellence, Innovation, and Growth

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / HARMAN

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

This article has been modified from its original format that was first published on LinkedIn. Read the full piece here.

2024 was another remarkable year for HARMAN, defined by groundbreaking innovations and customer successes.

From achievements including the expansion of our partnership with Ferrari, the launch of our HARMAN Ignite Platform in Tata passenger vehicles, state-of-the-art professional lighting systems for Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas," and top recognition of our commitment to collaboration and transparency through our JLR Global Supplier Excellence Award for Integrity, the dedication of our team members around the globe is easy to see.

The numerous awards and recognitions we received this year - like our CES 2024 Best of Innovation Award, a whopping 35 iF Design Awards and 31 Red Dot Design Awards, celebrations of our success in continuously extending quality and delivery to our Automotive customers, and many more - further illustrate our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that resonate with our customers and consumers worldwide.

Michael Mauser, President and Chief Executive Officer at HARMAN, reflected on the incredible milestones achieved through the collective efforts of our teams, partners, and customers. Together, we're unlocking the momentum that will carry us forward into 2025 - a year poised to bring even greater growth, technological advancements, and meaningful contributions to our communities.

Read Michael's full article for a look back at HARMAN's progress in 2024 - including how we are harnessing the power of AI, maximizing customer experiences, and giving back to local communities as part of our Sound Purpose: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/harmans-2024-year-excellence-innovation-growth-michael-mauser-y9raf/?trackingId=iyQciC6zQTqh5c6u94m5iw%3D%3D

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
