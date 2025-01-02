DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jan-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 2 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 102,985 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 133.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.6909p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,573,437 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,573,437) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.6909p 102,985

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 502 134.50 08:11:46 00317640195TRLO1 XLON 348 135.00 08:16:26 00317640669TRLO1 XLON 96 135.00 08:16:26 00317640670TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 08:18:40 00317640911TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 08:19:18 00317640965TRLO1 XLON 300 135.00 08:19:44 00317641009TRLO1 XLON 149 135.00 08:19:45 00317641011TRLO1 XLON 521 135.00 08:19:45 00317641012TRLO1 XLON 302 135.00 08:19:45 00317641013TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 08:28:00 00317644741TRLO1 XLON 400 135.00 08:28:00 00317644742TRLO1 XLON 236 135.00 08:28:00 00317644743TRLO1 XLON 1632 134.00 08:31:10 00317646076TRLO1 XLON 834 133.50 08:37:00 00317646615TRLO1 XLON 681 134.00 09:22:51 00317650961TRLO1 XLON 920 134.00 09:39:07 00317653067TRLO1 XLON 681 134.00 09:39:07 00317653068TRLO1 XLON 800 134.00 09:39:07 00317653069TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 09:46:39 00317653793TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 09:47:50 00317653887TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 09:57:16 00317654469TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 10:18:45 00317655023TRLO1 XLON 400 134.50 10:19:29 00317655033TRLO1 XLON 300 134.50 10:20:13 00317655042TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 10:20:37 00317655050TRLO1 XLON 1800 134.50 10:20:37 00317655051TRLO1 XLON 868 134.00 10:48:56 00317655475TRLO1 XLON 2759 134.00 10:48:56 00317655476TRLO1 XLON 620 134.00 10:58:22 00317655753TRLO1 XLON 147 134.00 10:58:22 00317655754TRLO1 XLON 61 134.00 10:58:22 00317655755TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 11:14:21 00317656039TRLO1 XLON 4 134.00 11:18:11 00317656078TRLO1 XLON 2769 135.00 12:23:55 00317657031TRLO1 XLON 200 135.50 12:24:40 00317657037TRLO1 XLON 529 135.50 12:26:43 00317657059TRLO1 XLON 1864 135.50 12:26:43 00317657060TRLO1 XLON 1623 135.50 12:28:45 00317657088TRLO1 XLON 114 135.50 12:30:45 00317657111TRLO1 XLON 838 135.50 12:32:44 00317657150TRLO1 XLON 300 135.50 12:34:33 00317657170TRLO1 XLON 849 135.00 12:34:46 00317657181TRLO1 XLON 848 135.00 12:34:46 00317657182TRLO1 XLON 2088 135.50 12:34:53 00317657186TRLO1 XLON 727 135.50 12:34:53 00317657187TRLO1 XLON 1751 135.00 12:36:48 00317657217TRLO1 XLON 300 135.00 12:37:24 00317657226TRLO1 XLON 3000 135.00 12:40:09 00317657242TRLO1 XLON 6223 135.00 12:40:09 00317657243TRLO1 XLON 853 135.00 12:42:13 00317657276TRLO1 XLON 851 135.00 12:44:44 00317657302TRLO1 XLON 851 134.50 12:49:31 00317657367TRLO1 XLON 557 135.00 12:49:31 00317657368TRLO1 XLON 501 135.00 12:49:31 00317657369TRLO1 XLON 1241 135.00 12:49:31 00317657370TRLO1 XLON 1701 135.50 12:57:51 00317657472TRLO1 XLON 1685 135.00 12:59:00 00317657486TRLO1 XLON 229 135.50 13:01:40 00317657521TRLO1 XLON 1437 135.50 13:01:40 00317657522TRLO1 XLON 1692 135.00 13:05:43 00317657597TRLO1 XLON 1724 134.00 14:38:31 00317658901TRLO1 XLON 861 134.00 14:38:31 00317658902TRLO1 XLON 862 134.00 14:38:31 00317658903TRLO1 XLON 130 134.00 15:02:30 00317659392TRLO1 XLON 3313 134.00 15:02:30 00317659393TRLO1 XLON 116 134.50 15:02:32 00317659396TRLO1 XLON 60 134.00 15:46:53 00317660227TRLO1 XLON 3383 134.00 15:46:53 00317660228TRLO1 XLON 2501 134.50 15:47:06 00317660236TRLO1 XLON 160 134.50 15:57:50 00317660512TRLO1 XLON 1901 135.00 16:00:59 00317660595TRLO1 XLON 1475 135.00 16:00:59 00317660596TRLO1 XLON 55 135.00 16:00:59 00317660597TRLO1 XLON 513 135.00 16:00:59 00317660598TRLO1 XLON 551 135.00 16:00:59 00317660599TRLO1 XLON 1686 135.00 16:00:59 00317660600TRLO1 XLON 1561 135.00 16:00:59 00317660601TRLO1 XLON 735 135.00 16:00:59 00317660602TRLO1 XLON 632 134.50 16:02:45 00317660670TRLO1 XLON 1722 134.50 16:11:15 00317660827TRLO1 XLON 12918 134.50 16:11:15 00317660828TRLO1 XLON 319 134.00 16:14:38 00317660876TRLO1 XLON 145 134.00 16:14:38 00317660877TRLO1 XLON 31 134.00 16:14:38 00317660878TRLO1 XLON 11 134.00 16:14:39 00317660879TRLO1 XLON 302 134.00 16:14:39 00317660880TRLO1 XLON 807 134.00 16:14:39 00317660881TRLO1 XLON 464 134.00 16:14:39 00317660882TRLO1 XLON 94 134.50 16:23:21 00317661179TRLO1 XLON 569 134.50 16:23:21 00317661180TRLO1 XLON 858 134.50 16:23:21 00317661181TRLO1 XLON 2531 134.50 16:23:21 00317661182TRLO1 XLON 497 134.50 16:23:21 00317661183TRLO1 XLON 495 134.50 16:23:21 00317661184TRLO1 XLON 1303 134.50 16:23:21 00317661185TRLO1 XLON 1180 135.00 16:24:26 00317661218TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 16:24:26 00317661219TRLO1 XLON 2390 135.00 16:24:26 00317661220TRLO1 XLON 590 135.00 16:24:26 00317661221TRLO1 XLON 558 135.00 16:24:26 00317661222TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

