WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
02.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,570 Euro
+0,020
+1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 18:28 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jan-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      102,985 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          133.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.6909p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,573,437 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,573,437) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.6909p                    102,985

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
502              134.50          08:11:46         00317640195TRLO1     XLON 
348              135.00          08:16:26         00317640669TRLO1     XLON 
96               135.00          08:16:26         00317640670TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          08:18:40         00317640911TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          08:19:18         00317640965TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.00          08:19:44         00317641009TRLO1     XLON 
149              135.00          08:19:45         00317641011TRLO1     XLON 
521              135.00          08:19:45         00317641012TRLO1     XLON 
302              135.00          08:19:45         00317641013TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          08:28:00         00317644741TRLO1     XLON 
400              135.00          08:28:00         00317644742TRLO1     XLON 
236              135.00          08:28:00         00317644743TRLO1     XLON 
1632              134.00          08:31:10         00317646076TRLO1     XLON 
834              133.50          08:37:00         00317646615TRLO1     XLON 
681              134.00          09:22:51         00317650961TRLO1     XLON 
920              134.00          09:39:07         00317653067TRLO1     XLON 
681              134.00          09:39:07         00317653068TRLO1     XLON 
800              134.00          09:39:07         00317653069TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          09:46:39         00317653793TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          09:47:50         00317653887TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          09:57:16         00317654469TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          10:18:45         00317655023TRLO1     XLON 
400              134.50          10:19:29         00317655033TRLO1     XLON 
300              134.50          10:20:13         00317655042TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          10:20:37         00317655050TRLO1     XLON 
1800              134.50          10:20:37         00317655051TRLO1     XLON 
868              134.00          10:48:56         00317655475TRLO1     XLON 
2759              134.00          10:48:56         00317655476TRLO1     XLON 
620              134.00          10:58:22         00317655753TRLO1     XLON 
147              134.00          10:58:22         00317655754TRLO1     XLON 
61               134.00          10:58:22         00317655755TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          11:14:21         00317656039TRLO1     XLON 
4               134.00          11:18:11         00317656078TRLO1     XLON 
2769              135.00          12:23:55         00317657031TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.50          12:24:40         00317657037TRLO1     XLON 
529              135.50          12:26:43         00317657059TRLO1     XLON 
1864              135.50          12:26:43         00317657060TRLO1     XLON 
1623              135.50          12:28:45         00317657088TRLO1     XLON 
114              135.50          12:30:45         00317657111TRLO1     XLON 
838              135.50          12:32:44         00317657150TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.50          12:34:33         00317657170TRLO1     XLON 
849              135.00          12:34:46         00317657181TRLO1     XLON 
848              135.00          12:34:46         00317657182TRLO1     XLON 
2088              135.50          12:34:53         00317657186TRLO1     XLON 
727              135.50          12:34:53         00317657187TRLO1     XLON 
1751              135.00          12:36:48         00317657217TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.00          12:37:24         00317657226TRLO1     XLON 
3000              135.00          12:40:09         00317657242TRLO1     XLON 
6223              135.00          12:40:09         00317657243TRLO1     XLON 
853              135.00          12:42:13         00317657276TRLO1     XLON 
851              135.00          12:44:44         00317657302TRLO1     XLON 
851              134.50          12:49:31         00317657367TRLO1     XLON 
557              135.00          12:49:31         00317657368TRLO1     XLON 
501              135.00          12:49:31         00317657369TRLO1     XLON 
1241              135.00          12:49:31         00317657370TRLO1     XLON 
1701              135.50          12:57:51         00317657472TRLO1     XLON 
1685              135.00          12:59:00         00317657486TRLO1     XLON 
229              135.50          13:01:40         00317657521TRLO1     XLON 
1437              135.50          13:01:40         00317657522TRLO1     XLON 
1692              135.00          13:05:43         00317657597TRLO1     XLON 
1724              134.00          14:38:31         00317658901TRLO1     XLON 
861              134.00          14:38:31         00317658902TRLO1     XLON 
862              134.00          14:38:31         00317658903TRLO1     XLON 
130              134.00          15:02:30         00317659392TRLO1     XLON 
3313              134.00          15:02:30         00317659393TRLO1     XLON 
116              134.50          15:02:32         00317659396TRLO1     XLON 
60               134.00          15:46:53         00317660227TRLO1     XLON 
3383              134.00          15:46:53         00317660228TRLO1     XLON 
2501              134.50          15:47:06         00317660236TRLO1     XLON 
160              134.50          15:57:50         00317660512TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1901              135.00          16:00:59         00317660595TRLO1     XLON 
1475              135.00          16:00:59         00317660596TRLO1     XLON 
55               135.00          16:00:59         00317660597TRLO1     XLON 
513              135.00          16:00:59         00317660598TRLO1     XLON 
551              135.00          16:00:59         00317660599TRLO1     XLON 
1686              135.00          16:00:59         00317660600TRLO1     XLON 
1561              135.00          16:00:59         00317660601TRLO1     XLON 
735              135.00          16:00:59         00317660602TRLO1     XLON 
632              134.50          16:02:45         00317660670TRLO1     XLON 
1722              134.50          16:11:15         00317660827TRLO1     XLON 
12918             134.50          16:11:15         00317660828TRLO1     XLON 
319              134.00          16:14:38         00317660876TRLO1     XLON 
145              134.00          16:14:38         00317660877TRLO1     XLON 
31               134.00          16:14:38         00317660878TRLO1     XLON 
11               134.00          16:14:39         00317660879TRLO1     XLON 
302              134.00          16:14:39         00317660880TRLO1     XLON 
807              134.00          16:14:39         00317660881TRLO1     XLON 
464              134.00          16:14:39         00317660882TRLO1     XLON 
94               134.50          16:23:21         00317661179TRLO1     XLON 
569              134.50          16:23:21         00317661180TRLO1     XLON 
858              134.50          16:23:21         00317661181TRLO1     XLON 
2531              134.50          16:23:21         00317661182TRLO1     XLON 
497              134.50          16:23:21         00317661183TRLO1     XLON 
495              134.50          16:23:21         00317661184TRLO1     XLON 
1303              134.50          16:23:21         00317661185TRLO1     XLON 
1180              135.00          16:24:26         00317661218TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          16:24:26         00317661219TRLO1     XLON 
2390              135.00          16:24:26         00317661220TRLO1     XLON 
590              135.00          16:24:26         00317661221TRLO1     XLON 
558              135.00          16:24:26         00317661222TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  368290 
EQS News ID:  2060721 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060721&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
