Trust Consulting Services Awarded SeaPort NxG Prime Contract

Trust Consulting Services (Trust), a leading provider of professional services and innovative solutions, is pleased to announce its award of a SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) prime contract. This prestigious contract positions Trust to deliver critical support services to the U.S. Navy and other Department of Defense (DoD) entities, furthering its commitment to national defense and mission readiness.

SeaPort NxG, the Navy's electronic procurement portal, provides a streamlined and efficient contracting platform to acquire engineering, technical, and programmatic support services. As a prime contractor, Trust will play a pivotal role in supporting the Navy's missions, ensuring operational excellence and the advancement of critical capabilities.

"This is a significant milestone for Trust Consulting Services and a testament to our dedication to supporting the Department of Defense," said James Radford, CEO of Trust Consulting Services. "As a SeaPort NxG prime contractor, we are excited to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions that empower our Navy partners and ensure mission success."

Through this contract, Trust will offer a range of services, including:

Engineering and Programmatic Support: Delivering expertise to enhance operational performance.

Cybersecurity and IT Solutions: Strengthening digital infrastructure and safeguarding mission-critical information.

Training and Workforce Development: Equipping personnel with the skills needed for mission readiness.

This award underscores Trust's reputation for delivering exceptional performance in support of national security initiatives. As part of the SeaPort NxG program, Trust will have the opportunity to compete for task orders across a wide spectrum of services, benefiting both the Navy and its workforce.

"Our success in securing this contract reflects our team's dedication and deep expertise in providing tailored solutions for the U.S. Navy," said Eric Bynes, COO. "We are honored to contribute to the SeaPort NxG program and look forward to advancing the Navy's mission with innovation and precision."

Trust Consulting Services' selection as a SeaPort NxG prime contractor further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for government and defense organizations.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services is a leading provider of professional services, specializing in acquisitions, security, and workforce development. With a focus on delivering innovative and mission-critical solutions, Trust is committed to empowering organizations and communities to achieve their goals.

