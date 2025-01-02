Active Security and LVC Global Holdings: Active Security Announces Strategic Partnership With LVC Global Holdings

Active Security, a leader in defense contracting and security solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with LVC Global Holdings, an international energy, natural resources, infrastructure asset acquisition and deal-origination advisory firm.

This collaboration is designed to expand market reach and drive innovation, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers. By combining our expertise, we aim to create new market opportunities and provide cutting-edge technologies tailored to the global energy, natural resources, and infrastructure sectors.

Both organizations bring a proven track record of delivering optimization services in austere and remote environments. Active Security has extensive experience implementing force and asset protection solutions for mission-critical clientele.

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings, commented on our new partnership stating, "LVC Global specializes in guiding our partners, like Active Security, toward successful entry into the international markets, particularly those spanning Africa and the Middle East. Our decades of experience and our relationships with on-ground decision-makers and project owners provide us with a broad and deep commercial and political network throughout the Emerging & Frontier Markets. This network gives LVC Global the capability to ensure our partners and clients gain market access and placement needed to meet their strategic growth objectives, all while providing them with the reputational and financial risk mitigation needed to thrive in challenging markets."

Together, we are poised to achieve our shared vision and set new standards of excellence in the industries we serve.

About LVC Global Holdings

LVC Global Holdings is an asset acquisition and deal origination advisory platform with over 25 years of experience optimizing and monetizing risk-mitigated opportunity flow in Energy, Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Security & Defense, and Technology across the Emerging & Frontier Markets - particularly throughout Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. (www.lvc-global.com)

