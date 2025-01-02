Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Security and LVC Global Holdings: Active Security Announces Strategic Partnership With LVC Global Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

STERLING, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Active Security, a leader in defense contracting and security solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with LVC Global Holdings, an international energy, natural resources, infrastructure asset acquisition and deal-origination advisory firm.

This collaboration is designed to expand market reach and drive innovation, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers. By combining our expertise, we aim to create new market opportunities and provide cutting-edge technologies tailored to the global energy, natural resources, and infrastructure sectors.

Both organizations bring a proven track record of delivering optimization services in austere and remote environments. Active Security has extensive experience implementing force and asset protection solutions for mission-critical clientele.

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings, commented on our new partnership stating, "LVC Global specializes in guiding our partners, like Active Security, toward successful entry into the international markets, particularly those spanning Africa and the Middle East. Our decades of experience and our relationships with on-ground decision-makers and project owners provide us with a broad and deep commercial and political network throughout the Emerging & Frontier Markets. This network gives LVC Global the capability to ensure our partners and clients gain market access and placement needed to meet their strategic growth objectives, all while providing them with the reputational and financial risk mitigation needed to thrive in challenging markets."

Together, we are poised to achieve our shared vision and set new standards of excellence in the industries we serve.

About LVC Global Holdings

LVC Global Holdings is an asset acquisition and deal origination advisory platform with over 25 years of experience optimizing and monetizing risk-mitigated opportunity flow in Energy, Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Security & Defense, and Technology across the Emerging & Frontier Markets - particularly throughout Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. (www.lvc-global.com)

Contact Information

Quentin McSwain
quentin.mcswain@asc-defense.com

Mina Nozari
Chief of Staff
mnorazi@lvc-global.com

.

SOURCE: Active Security and LVC Global Holdings



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.