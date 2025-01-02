iQuanti: Debt Consolidation Loans: Simplify Your Finances and Regain Control

Being in debt can create feelings of anxiety and dread about managing your personal finances. But when things feel scary and out of control, it's important to focus on what you can do. Debt, especially high-interest credit card debt, doesn't need to rule your life. In this article, we'll explore how debt consolidation loans can help simplify financial management to give you back control over your financial destiny.

What is a debt consolidation loan and how can it help?

A debt consolidation loan is a type of personal loan intended to help you shift multiple high-interest debts into a single loan with a more manageable monthly payment. Since personal loan rates tend to be lower than credit card interest rates, you may save hundreds of dollars in interest over the life of the loan, too.

Debt consolidation loans may help borrowers by:

Shifting debt from a variable interest rate to a fixed rate

Lowering monthly payments through lower interest or a longer repayment term

Streamlining debt management by consolidating multiple debts into a single monthly payment

Tips to take control of your financial future

If you're committed to getting out of debt, these steps may help.

1. Explore debt consolidation

It might be the right time to explore debt consolidation loans if you're ready to combine your debts and are committed to paying them off and changing your financial habits. Look for reputable lenders with a history of great customer service, then consider pre-qualifying for a loan offer.

Pre-qualification is a process that can let you know the loan amount and interest rate you might qualify for without impacting your credit score. Since pre-qualification uses a soft credit check, unlike the hard credit check that happens when you apply for a loan, you may be able to explore loans with multiple banks to help you choose the best option.

2. Instill new financial habits.

If you regularly overspend on impulse purchases, a few good financial habits can help curb spending, including:

Delete credit card numbers from your phone and computer browser. You might be less likely to make an impulse purchase if you need to track down your physical credit card. Consider removing the card from any sites that offer a one-click order to ensure there's at least one check in place before you make a purchase.

Limit time on social media. Social media platforms like Instagram are a haven for people trying to influence you to buy something you likely don't need. Consider curating your feed to only friends and family, choosing not to show targeted advertising, and unfollowing accounts that encourage spending.

Develop a shopping budget. Quitting anything cold turkey is challenging, so be honest with yourself about how much you can realistically cut back. If you can afford to do so, allocate $50 or $100 monthly toward guilt-free spending. If it's in your budget and earmarked for a purpose, you'll still be able to scratch the spending itch without having it put you further into debt.

3. Consider working with a financial professional.

A financial advisor or financial planner can walk through your current financials as well as your habits and feelings about money. They may be able to help you create a budget, think about short- and long-term financial goals, and set up automated systems for easier money management. As you search for the right professional, ask friends and family for recommendations, and be sure the professional is a fiduciary, which means they are obligated to act in your financial best interests and not their own.

The bottom line

Getting out of debt is a process, but it's one that's made significantly easier with the support of professionals and loved ones who want the best for you. Financial tools like debt consolidation loans are worth considering. Still, over the long term, it pays to develop good financial habits that can help you avoid getting into debt again in the future.

