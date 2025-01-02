Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2025 19:14 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iQuanti: Debt Consolidation Loans: Simplify Your Finances and Regain Control

Finanznachrichten News

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Being in debt can create feelings of anxiety and dread about managing your personal finances. But when things feel scary and out of control, it's important to focus on what you can do. Debt, especially high-interest credit card debt, doesn't need to rule your life. In this article, we'll explore how debt consolidation loans can help simplify financial management to give you back control over your financial destiny.

What is a debt consolidation loan and how can it help?

A debt consolidation loan is a type of personal loan intended to help you shift multiple high-interest debts into a single loan with a more manageable monthly payment. Since personal loan rates tend to be lower than credit card interest rates, you may save hundreds of dollars in interest over the life of the loan, too.

Debt consolidation loans may help borrowers by:

  • Shifting debt from a variable interest rate to a fixed rate

  • Lowering monthly payments through lower interest or a longer repayment term

  • Streamlining debt management by consolidating multiple debts into a single monthly payment

Tips to take control of your financial future

If you're committed to getting out of debt, these steps may help.

1. Explore debt consolidation

It might be the right time to explore debt consolidation loans if you're ready to combine your debts and are committed to paying them off and changing your financial habits. Look for reputable lenders with a history of great customer service, then consider pre-qualifying for a loan offer.

Pre-qualification is a process that can let you know the loan amount and interest rate you might qualify for without impacting your credit score. Since pre-qualification uses a soft credit check, unlike the hard credit check that happens when you apply for a loan, you may be able to explore loans with multiple banks to help you choose the best option.

2. Instill new financial habits.

If you regularly overspend on impulse purchases, a few good financial habits can help curb spending, including:

  • Delete credit card numbers from your phone and computer browser. You might be less likely to make an impulse purchase if you need to track down your physical credit card. Consider removing the card from any sites that offer a one-click order to ensure there's at least one check in place before you make a purchase.

  • Limit time on social media. Social media platforms like Instagram are a haven for people trying to influence you to buy something you likely don't need. Consider curating your feed to only friends and family, choosing not to show targeted advertising, and unfollowing accounts that encourage spending.

  • Develop a shopping budget. Quitting anything cold turkey is challenging, so be honest with yourself about how much you can realistically cut back. If you can afford to do so, allocate $50 or $100 monthly toward guilt-free spending. If it's in your budget and earmarked for a purpose, you'll still be able to scratch the spending itch without having it put you further into debt.

3. Consider working with a financial professional.

A financial advisor or financial planner can walk through your current financials as well as your habits and feelings about money. They may be able to help you create a budget, think about short- and long-term financial goals, and set up automated systems for easier money management. As you search for the right professional, ask friends and family for recommendations, and be sure the professional is a fiduciary, which means they are obligated to act in your financial best interests and not their own.

The bottom line

Getting out of debt is a process, but it's one that's made significantly easier with the support of professionals and loved ones who want the best for you. Financial tools like debt consolidation loans are worth considering. Still, over the long term, it pays to develop good financial habits that can help you avoid getting into debt again in the future.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze
Manager
sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: iQuanti



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.