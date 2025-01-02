Biomedical Waste Solutions: Miami Medical Waste Disposal Specialists Address Rising Needlestick Injuries With Crucial Guide

The CDC Estimates Around 385,000 Needlestick and Sharps-Related Injuries Among Healthcare Workers Annually in the U.S.

In light of growing concern over needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company, with locations in Miami, FL, is dedicated to educating the public on the risks of improperly disposing of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC states that roughly 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the U.S. This number is likely underreported, especially in private residences where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes rely on needle use daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted the dangers of sharps injuries in spreading diseases, citing global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as:

About 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Exposure to these infections could lead to various long-term health problems, disabilities, and death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that a third of sharps injuries occur at the point of disposal, highlighting the critical need for strict medical waste disposal practices to protect healthcare workers and the public.

To address this significant issue, the Miami medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions has released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers vital information on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reflecting the company's dedication to enhancing safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

The guide outlines five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Use containers approved by the FDA for sharps disposal.

Do not overfill disposal containers.

Refrain from reaching into disposal containers.

Do not recap needles.

Ensure sharp objects and disposal containers are kept out of children's reach.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, remarked, "The rising number of needlestick injuries and their serious implications for healthcare workers and the community are concerning. Our guide is crucial for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals handling needles at home. We are committed to delivering reliable Miami medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a leading Miami medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions urges healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to use its comprehensive guide for effective sharps and medical waste disposal. The company's expertise and advanced technology guides you in the safe handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, adhering to the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit our website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com .

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

SOURCE: Biomedical Waste Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com