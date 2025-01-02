Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Our Day, a Charlotte-based online platform that connects engaged couples with wedding vendors through an effortless request-for-proposal process, has announced its expansion to services beyond weddings to include private celebrations and networking events across the Southeast. Starting January 1, Our Day will help connect users with their ideal vendors in this region.

Our Day has already transformed how couples plan their weddings by streamlining the vendor selection process. Through its efficient and free-to-use Request for Proposal (RFP) system, Our Day offers a solution that saves couples significant time with vendor selection, ensuring a stress-free wedding planning experience. The platform's expansion into other event types will offer users the same RFP system plus access to their curated network of trusted local vendors.

"Our Day has proudly partnered with 1,300+ vetted local vendors and helped over 5,000 couples plan their weddings since our launch in June 2023, establishing itself as a trusted platform in the industry," says Bryn Khoury, founder of Our Day. "Building on this success, we are thrilled to expand our services to become the go-to platform for all event types, including private and business events across the Southeast.

Our Day is redefining the event planning industry by making it more accessible, organized, and enjoyable for both users and vendors, fostering a community where every event can be a memorable and stress-free celebration.

To learn more, visit https://www.matchourday.com/events.





Our Day Events Page



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10309/235489_our_day_visual_1.jpg





How it works



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10309/235489_our_day_visual_2.jpg

###

About Our Day

Our Day is a Charlotte-based online platform that connects users with event vendors through an effortless request-for-proposal process. Committed to local small business growth, quality, accessibility, and responsibility, Our Day simplifies event planning while ensuring excellence and fostering an inclusive community. The platform's innovative approach and dedication to sustainable growth help local communities by addressing their unique needs and reducing the stress associated with event planning, offering users unparalleled convenience. To learn more, visit https://www.matchourday.com/events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235489

SOURCE: R Public Relations