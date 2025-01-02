EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: GIFT ORBAN TRANSFERS TO HOFFENHEIM

Lyon, January 2, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of striker Gift Orban to German club Hoffenheim. The deal is worth €9m, with a maximum bonus of €3m (of which €1m is guaranteed) and a 7.5% profit-share on any potential future transfer.

Gift Orban, who joined OL from Belgian club La Gantoise last winter, has made 21 appearances for the club in 2024. Scorer of 5 goals, the 22-year-old Nigerian striker distinguished himself at the start of the season with a decisive brace against Strasbourg, giving his team a spectacular 4-3 victory.

In search of a new sporting challenge, and keen to explore new horizons, he has chosen to pursue his career in the Bundesliga, marking a further step in his career after experiences in Norway, Belgium and France.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Gift every success in his new adventure in Germany.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJxuZJZokpqUyZxyaJ6ZbJKYl2uUyJXFZZKYxGWZY5+daG9km5libsXLZnFqmGpq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89354-efg-020125-cession-gift-orban-a-hoffenheim-en.pdf