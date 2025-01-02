Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
1,950 Euro
-0,090
-4,41 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9452,11021:13
Actusnews Wire
02.01.2025 20:53 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: GIFT ORBAN TRANSFERS TO HOFFENHEIM

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, January 2, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of striker Gift Orban to German club Hoffenheim. The deal is worth €9m, with a maximum bonus of €3m (of which €1m is guaranteed) and a 7.5% profit-share on any potential future transfer.

Gift Orban, who joined OL from Belgian club La Gantoise last winter, has made 21 appearances for the club in 2024. Scorer of 5 goals, the 22-year-old Nigerian striker distinguished himself at the start of the season with a decisive brace against Strasbourg, giving his team a spectacular 4-3 victory.

In search of a new sporting challenge, and keen to explore new horizons, he has chosen to pursue his career in the Bundesliga, marking a further step in his career after experiences in Norway, Belgium and France.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Gift every success in his new adventure in Germany.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJxuZJZokpqUyZxyaJ6ZbJKYl2uUyJXFZZKYxGWZY5+daG9km5libsXLZnFqmGpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89354-efg-020125-cession-gift-orban-a-hoffenheim-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.