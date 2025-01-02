LUZCO Technologies, Engineering Change

When Lusnail Haberberger didn't see the professional opportunities she wanted, she engineered them through her company LUZCO Technologies, which treats people like family and delivers top-notch, multimillion-dollar transmission and distribution projects.

LUZCO Technologies boasts all the hallmarks of excellence one expects of a leading electrical engineering firm. It provides services in transmission and distribution line design, substation engineering, project management, cost control and scheduling, data and business analytics, environmental support, and Lean Six Sigma training, and it's known for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.

For founder and CEO Lusnail Haberberger, PE, PMP®, these achievements are secondary to the company's mission of creating lasting change. "Our vision is to develop leaders and improve communities through economic stability," she says. "Engineering is a means to deliver what we want."

Familia First, Quality Always

Haberberger's entrepreneurial instincts emerged from personal adventures. She was born and raised in Venezuela, but after graduating from high school, her parents sent her to learn English in Seattle in the hopes that an English education would grant her better opportunities back home. After learning English, instead of returning to Venezuela, she took calculus classes at a community college, eventually transferring to The University of Texas at Austin to major in electrical engineering. It was there that she met her future husband, inspiring her decision to officially make the United States her home.

While working as an engineer for various utility companies, Haberberger dreamed about running her own company. When she became pregnant, the realities of establishing a work-life balance became painfully clear. "I struggled to be the perfect mother while pursuing a career," says Haberberger. "My mother gave up her career when she had children, and she regretted it. I didn't want that experience."

That inner conflict, combined with what she saw as a lack of progressive values in the engineering field, inspired Haberberger to launch LUZCO-a company where professional goals don't require sacrificing familial responsibilities.

"People, especially parents, need flexibility," says Haberberger. "You won't be judged if you leave our office at 3 p.m. to pick up your kid, because you'll see the CEO do it too." This familia-based culture improves client experiences as well, says Haberberger. "We deliver high-quality service on time and within budget, and I treat my employees like family. This culture lets them go the extra mile for our clients."

Under Haberberger's leadership, LUZCO has attracted diverse talent-something she credits to the power of representation. "There are not many Latina CEOs running engineering firms," she says. "The talent we hire wants to work with people they relate to at a place that genuinely cares about them." Diversity yields benefits for LUZCO and the industry at large by inviting new perspectives and attracting engineering professionals of color to a field in need of fresh talent.

The ripple effects don't stop there, says Haberberger. "We're using engineering as a means to an end," she concludes. "If I give someone opportunities to grow professionally that impacts their family and their community for generations."

