Katalyst Brand: New Connectivity OEM Vows to Change Customer Experience for SMB - "katalyst" Launches at CES 2025

Wireless channel leaders combine forces to create a new brand with an eventual American factory presence.

Leadership from Richmond, Virginia-based wireless channel leader Connected Solutions Group (CSG) and China-based telecommunications manufacturer Gl.iNet have announced a new American joint venture to bring quality connectivity products to the North American market.

Bolt Brands, LLC; a Delaware-based corporation, will feature carrier-agnostic connectivity products built for small businesses and focused on ease of use and world-class customer support. The new brand - KATALYST - will begin marketing products in 2025 with the goal of bringing a factory presence to the USA as soon as possible.

"To say we are excited is a severe understatement," CSG CEO Michael Pittman shared. "The knowledge we have amassed with actual hands-on experience with thousands of SMB customers deploying fixed wireless access puts our product developers in such a unique position to truly understand what the customer desires," he said. "To have a factory partner who has the forethought and genuine desire to create real value from that feedback has been transformational in how we view hardware and the ultimate customer experience. While the hardware must work and have features catered directly to the business, the ease of implementation and real-time support is truly what will separate the KATALYST brand in our targeted segments."

GL.iNet President and CEO Jin Zhao brings 20 years of product development and factory automation into the joint venture.

"Our partners have proven to have a wealth of knowledge in what business customers expect in North America, and we have greatly enjoyed the team approach in catering to these needs," Mr. Zhao commented. "By aligning our quality products with their marketing vision and customer-first model - we are confident we can deliver something special."

The branding for KATALYST will be bold, simple, and matter-of-fact.

"I have no doubt that our messaging will resonate strongly with our customers," Pittman continued. "This will not be your run-of-the-mill tech stack presentation in suits and ties and slide shows," he commented. "We are going to meet the customer where they truly are, working their tails off to meet their payroll, and our messaging will be so clear and simple and different. The products will reflect that ease of use."

The ultimate goal of an actual factory presence could begin as early as late 2025.

"We are in advanced discovery processes to bringing a physical factory presence to the USA which will be a dream come true for us," Zhao stated."Our current landscape includes options outside of mainland China and we are expanding them rapidly while fine-tuning our processes and automation to be most efficient for our eventual American facility - and bring jobs with us."

The KATALYST brand will launch with global-ready 5G, and LTE fixed wireless access products but will expand into WiFi products and a host of other business-focused IT hardware solutions. Distribution partners are currently being added.

"We hold a very special place in our heart for small business, and we understand their plight," Pittman said. "Our brand and products will offer value and experience that will be hard to match."

"We will make products that work great and are simple to use," Zhao added. "The marketing and distribution knowledge that our American partners possess, along with the desire to handhold the customer through the process will make the KATALYST brand special."

Bolt Brands, LLC dba Katalyst is a completely separate operating entity from Connected Solutions Group and Gli-Net and is in no way a merger of the mentioned corporations. Devices will be certified on all Tier-1 carrier networks in North America but only as a hardware manufacturer and will not be participating in co-selling or activation programs.

For questions or press and media relations please reach out to Mr. Pittman himself at mpittman@katalystbrand.com or schedule a call via his Junior Chief of Staff Caitlyn Sharpe at csharpe@katalystbrand.com. CES Booth Location: 8352 North Hall LVCC.

