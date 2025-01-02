Veseris Expands in Turf & Ornamental and Pool Supply With Strategic Acquisition of the Tessman Company and the Lynde Company

Veseris, a leading distributor of pest control, turf & ornamental, public health, and vegetation management products, is proud to announce an expansion in the turf & ornamental, and pool supply markets through the acquisition of Tessman Seed Company and Lynde Company. This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Veseris' mission to deliver unmatched value and service across its national network by expanding its expertise in these critical end markets.

"Partnering with Tessman and Lynde is a natural next step for Veseris," said Ken Bradley, CEO of Veseris. "They bring decades of expertise and strong customer and vendor relationships. We also feel a strong cultural alignment with Terry and his team and are excited to welcome them into the Veseris family. This move allows us to deliver more products, expertise, and innovative solutions to our growing customer base."

For decades, The Tessman Company, headquartered in St. Paul, MN, has been a trusted name in the turf & ornamental industry, serving lawn care and landscape professionals, nurseries, greenhouses, golf courses, municipalities, and many other customers. The Lynde Company has extensive experience in pool chemicals and related products. Tessman and Lynde will continue to operate as they have, with day-to-day operations remaining business as usual during the transition.

Terry Reiten, President of The Tessman Company and The Lynde Company, expressed optimism about the acquisition: "Joining Veseris is an incredible opportunity for Tessman and Lynde. With Veseris' resources and complementary product offering, we can better serve our customers while maintaining the special relationships that have been key to our success. I look forward to continuing with the company and contributing to this exciting chapter."

The acquisition underscores Veseris' dedication to strategic growth and its unwavering commitment to supporting customers and suppliers across North America.

About Veseris

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through approximately 250+ sales and service professionals at 77 locations and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for structural pest, turf & ornamental, public health, wildlife, and vegetation management with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Visit: www.veseris.com.

About The Tessman Company

Established in 1950, it is a wholesale distributor serving lawn care companies, snow removal professionals, landscapers, golf courses, athletic field managers, greenhouses, and nurseries. With warehouses in St. Paul, MN, Sioux Falls, SD, and Fargo, ND, Tessman offers various fertilizers, chemicals, grass seed, golf course supplies, greenhouse soils and plastics, landscape supplies, and ice melters. Visit: https://tessmanseed.com

About The Lynde Company

Founded in 1980, it is a wholesale distributor serving pool and spa industry professionals in Minnesota and surrounding areas. Specializing in reliable water care products, chemicals, accessories, and equipment, Lynde supports the needs of pool and spa businesses through its broad product portfolio. Visit: https://www.lyndecompany.com

