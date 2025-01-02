Anzeige
02.01.2025
Bakersfield Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Opens New Bakersfield Office to Support Local Nonprofits With Trusted Accounting Services

Finanznachrichten News

With the new Bakersfield office, Daily Balance offers nonprofits an opportunity to streamline accounting processes, potentially reducing admin costs by up to 40%, allowing them to focus on their mission.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Daily Balance, a respected firm specializing in nonprofit bookkeeping, audit support, and virtual CFO services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Bakersfield, CA. This expansion reflects the firm's dedication to providing reliable accounting solutions to nonprofit organizations across California.

Based in Sacramento, Daily Balance has built a reputation for supporting nonprofits in optimizing their financial operations, helping them cut administrative costs by up to 40%. The new Bakersfield office will extend Daily Balance's customized support to more local organizations, delivering the same trusted services that have earned them recognition in Sacramento.

"As a Bakersfield nonprofit bookkeeping partner, we know that effective financial management is about empowering nonprofits to make impactful decisions," said Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We're excited to bring our expertise to Bakersfield, where we look forward to making a difference for local nonprofits through strategic support and financial guidance."

The Bakersfield nonprofit bookkeeping office offers comprehensive services tailored to meet each nonprofit's unique needs, including:

  • Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Ensuring accurate, auditable records with responsive, daily assistance.

  • Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Preparing audit-ready financials for a seamless audit experience.

  • Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Providing expert financial advice, strategic planning, and funding support.

Nonprofit leaders in Bakersfield are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Daily Balance to discuss how these services can help them improve financial control and drive their mission forward.

For more information on Bakersfield nonprofit bookkeeping, please visit their website at https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/bakersfield/ or call (916) 999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

.

SOURCE: Daily Balance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
