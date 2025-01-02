Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Easy Renovation, a leading home improvement company specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and basement renovations, has released a comprehensive study identifying the top five best and worst Canadian cities for homebuyers in 2024. The study sheds light on the factors influencing housing affordability and desirability, helping prospective homebuyers make informed decisions about their next move.

2024 Housing Shortages in Canadian Cities

By analyzing housing market trends, affordability, quality of life, and economic prospects, the study offers valuable insights into which cities provide the most opportunities for homebuyers and which present significant challenges. In a housing market that remains competitive and unpredictable, this research aims to empower Canadians with actionable knowledge.

Key Metrics Behind the Rankings

The study evaluates cities based on five primary criteria:

Affordability: Average home prices relative to median household income. Housing Availability: The supply of homes for sale. Cost of Living: Expenses such as utilities, groceries, and transportation. Economic Opportunities: Employment prospects and average income levels. Quality of Life: Factors like crime rates, healthcare, and recreational amenities.

A Resource for Homebuyers

The Easy Renovation study underscores the importance of evaluating multiple factors beyond housing prices when considering a move. For buyers looking to maximize their investment, it's essential to assess long-term affordability, job opportunities, and the overall lifestyle a city can provide.

Read the full study here: Top 5 Best and 5 Worst Canadian Cities for Homebuyers in 2024

About Easy Renovation

Easy Renovation is a trusted home improvement company serving the Greater Toronto Horseshoe Area, specializing in kitchen, basement, and bathroom renovations. With a focus on delivering a seamless and stress-free renovation experience, Easy Renovation combines innovative design, expert craftsmanship, and a customer-first approach to transform living spaces into modern, functional, and beautiful areas.

