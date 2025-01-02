Anzeige
02.01.2025 23:02 Uhr
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.: Brian Ogle Joins Avidbank

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, announced today that Brian Ogle has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and Team Leader in our Corporate Banking Division.

Mr. Ogle has over 18 years of experience in the banking industry, with a primary focus on SBA and commercial real estate lending. He began his career in Bend, Oregon, as a Relationship Officer at Bank of the Cascades before relocating eight years ago to California. Since then, he has worked with a diverse range of financial institutions, including large national banks and credit unions. His extensive background has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of commercial lending across various markets. Most recently, Mr. Ogle was a Relationship Manager at Heritage Bank of Commerce. He also serves on the loan committee of California Coastal Rural Development Corporation, a California chartered nonprofit public-benefit corporation supporting the local business community ensuring that financial solutions are accessible to those who need them most.

"Brian's character combined with his technical expertise will have an immediate positive impact on our division and on Avidbank," stated Sarah Wesner, Senior Vice President, Division Manager of Corporate Banking. "His experience and client advocacy are a great match for our Corporate Banking team, and we welcome his contributions to help build on our success."

"I am excited to be a part of Avidbank's dynamic Corporate Banking Division, where I share their commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions to businesses, fostering economic growth, and community development," said Mr. Ogle.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact:

Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(408) 200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



