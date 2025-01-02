Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) wishes to address statements made earlier today by Terranova Defence Solutions ("Terranova") about the performance and quality of QeM's quantum-based communication security platform.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, responded: "It is impossible for Terranova Defence Solutions to have tested our technology, as they have never had access to it. Our technology is safeguarded by robust intellectual property protections, including four patents granted by the U.S. Patent Office. We stand firmly by the proven security and performance of our solutions."

Quantum eMotion remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, transparency, and delivering state-of-the-art quantum security solutions.

Moreover, management confirms that it has not been in communication with Terranova and has not been made aware of any change in its relationship with Terranova prior to the issuance of its press release.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact us at: info@quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235905

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.