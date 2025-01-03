Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Bold Bite Orthodontics has opened a new location in Jacksonville, FL, to address the increasing demand for orthodontic care in the region. The expansion highlights the clinic's commitment to supporting the local community with modern, patient-focused services.

The new Jacksonville location is designed to serve families, professionals, and individuals seeking advanced orthodontic care. The office is equipped with the latest technology, ensuring precise diagnosis and treatment in a comfortable, patient-focused environment.

To support its commitment to advanced care, the location utilizes cutting-edge tools such as iTero and CBCT scans to enhance treatment precision. These technologies enable accurate diagnostics and support the creation of customized orthodontic solutions, including 3D-printed braces and Invisalign clear aligners, designed for effective and discreet teeth straightening.





Bold Bite Orthodontics Expands Operations to Jacksonville, FL



The Jacksonville location also emphasizes tailored treatment plans to meet each patient's needs. The team fosters a patient-centered approach that prioritizes comfort, trust, and open communication throughout the treatment process, ensuring a supportive orthodontic experience.

The Jacksonville office also incorporates virtual care options for patient convenience. Using self-scan technology like the Grin Scope, patients can submit progress scans remotely, reducing the need for frequent in-person visits. This innovative feature aligns with Bold Bite Orthodontics' goal of creating an efficient and seamless orthodontic experience.

The expansion of Bold Bite Orthodontics in Jacksonville FL represents a meaningful investment in the community. With a local presence, the practice seeks to strengthen access to orthodontic care for residents and ensure individuals and families have more convenient options for achieving healthy, confident smiles.

Beyond enhancing orthodontic care access, Bold Bite Orthodontics is proud to contribute to the Jacksonville community. By establishing a local presence, the practice aims to strengthen the area's healthcare services, create new employment opportunities, and build partnerships with other local businesses. The clinic is open daily, offering extended hours to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals and families.

About Bold Bite Orthodontics:

Bold Bite Orthodontics is a family-oriented orthodontic practice dedicated to serving patients in Jacksonville and the surrounding communities. Committed to expanding access to care, Bold Bite Orthodontics recently opened a new location, offering advanced orthodontic solutions in a welcoming and modern environment. The practice remains dedicated to addressing orthodontic needs for patients of all ages, ensuring accessible and comprehensive care tailored to different requirements.

