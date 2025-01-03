Fellaz Announces Strategic Investment in Asia Nexus Entertainment, Championing Mainstream K-Entertainment Through Web3

Fellaz, a leading Web3 entertainment platform, today confirms its strategic investment in Asia Nexus Entertainment (ANE), driving innovation in K-pop training and content creation. This investment has been made by Innocus Global Group, the operating company of Fellaz. ANE officially opened ANE Academy in Tokyo in November, signaling a new phase of global K-entertainment expansion.

ANE Academy's state-of-the-art facilities and expert-led curriculum equip aspiring K-pop performers with the skills needed to excel on the global stage. With Fellaz's investment, ANE Academy is poised to deliver forward-thinking programs that combine traditional artist development with emerging digital and fan-engagement opportunities.

This strategic move reinforces Fellaz's vision of elevating mainstream K-entertainment through Web3 technology. By merging blockchain-based applications with thriving global fan communities, Fellaz is expanding ways for audiences to connect with their favorite artists and content creators - ultimately enhancing engagement and driving new revenue models within the entertainment industry.

A representative from Innocus Global Group, the parent entity behind Fellaz, remarked that this investment aligns with the Group's broader mission to bridge technology and entertainment worldwide. "Our focus remains on cultivating growth in entertainment through innovative solutions," they said. "We see remarkable synergy between ANE's K-pop expertise and Fellaz's Web3 platform.

Jaewoong Wang, CEO of ANE, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are delighted to partner with Fellaz in our pursuit of empowering aspiring K-pop artists. This support allows ANE Academy to amplify our offerings and provide a more dynamic environment where talent can truly flourish."

About Fellaz

Fellaz, a pioneering Web3 project by Innocus Global Group in Singapore, is revolutionizing the entertainment industry by merging blockchain technology with traditional entertainment intellectual properties (IPs) and real-world assets (RWAs) owned by Innocus. By leveraging $FLZ, an ERC-20 token listed on top-tier exchanges, Fellaz enhances user engagement through IP-specific staking pools and data aggregation, offering a dynamic platform where fans and creators can co-own, co-create, and monetize content. Fellaz bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, driving decentralized, tokenized engagement and transparent, equitable experiences in digital entertainment.

Website: https://fellaz.io

Twitter: https://x.com/fellazXYZ

Community: https://t.me/official_fellaz

About Asia Nexus Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Asia Nexus Entertainment Co., Ltd. (ANE), headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is a forward-thinking entertainment company specializing in K-POP artist development, management, and training. Established in 2024, ANE operates ANE Academy, a premier institution offering exclusive programs led by former K-POP artists and industry professionals. With strong ties to major Korean entertainment agencies, ANE is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of global talent and advancing the future of K-POP entertainment. For more information, visit https://aneacademy.jp or contact info@aneacademy.jp.

