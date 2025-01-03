Multitude AG Successfully Relocates its Registered Seat to Switzerland
Zug, 03 January 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") is pleased to confirm the successful completion of the relocation of the Company's registered seat to the City of Zug, Switzerland, on the 30 December 2024. The Company is now registered with the Zug Commercial Register in Switzerland, and its registered address is Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug.
Multitude AG will continue to be listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with shares now trading under the new symbol MULT, replacing the former E4I. The Company's home Member State for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is now Germany.
Additionally, Multitude AG's issuer central securities depository (CSD) has transitioned to SIX SIS, Switzerland's national CSD. Importantly, this change requires no immediate action from the company's shareholders.
"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our registered seat's transfer to Switzerland, a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to growth, innovation, and a stronger global presence", said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude's CEO.
