

EQS-Media / 03.01.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Multitude AG Successfully Relocates its Registered Seat to Switzerland

Zug, 03 January 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") is pleased to confirm the successful completion of the relocation of the Company's registered seat to the City of Zug, Switzerland, on the 30 December 2024. The Company is now registered with the Zug Commercial Register in Switzerland, and its registered address is Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug. Multitude AG will continue to be listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with shares now trading under the new symbol MULT, replacing the former E4I. The Company's home Member State for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is now Germany. Additionally, Multitude AG's issuer central securities depository (CSD) has transitioned to SIX SIS, Switzerland's national CSD. Importantly, this change requires no immediate action from the company's shareholders. "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our registered seat's transfer to Switzerland, a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to growth, innovation, and a stronger global presence", said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude's CEO. Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com



End of Media Release



Issuer: Multitude AG

Key word(s): Finance



03.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

