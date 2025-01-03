Govee Moments Limited: Govee Partners with IDC to Discuss the Impact of Smart Lighting and the Future of Smart Living In a New Whitepaper

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart ambient lighting, has partnered with International Data Corporation (IDC) to release a whitepaper, "The Next Era of Smart Lighting: Transforming Daily Life with Colors." The report highlights how advancements in smart lighting, such as scene creation and customizable profiles, are revolutionizing home environments by offering greater immersion, energy efficiency, and personalized experiences.

According to IDC's 2024-2028 forecast, global shipments of smart lighting devices will surpass $5 billion by 2028, driven by consumer demand for intuitive, energy-efficient, and aesthetically versatile solutions. Smart lighting not only enhances functionality but also promotes well-being through technologies like circadian lighting systems, which mimic natural light cycles to improve sleep and reduce stress.

Govee are advancing smart lighting with technologies such as RGBICWW and proprietary LumenBlend, seamlessly blending warm white and dynamic colors for a refined experience. Govee's smart lighting combines visually striking designs with effortless customization through with Dreamview technology, tailoring lighting to users' moods, schedules, and daily preferences.

Govee is dedicated to enhancing every corner of the home and Bring Color to Daily Life with vibrant ambient lighting. By creating connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, Govee strives to make everyday moments more vibrant and enjoyable.

"As demand for personalized home experiences grows, Govee leads in smart ambient lighting innovation," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "Available in 80+ countries with 30M+ app installs, we empower users with intuitive solutions to inspire creativity, enhance well-being, and enrich daily life."

At CES 2025, Govee will showcase its latest innovations at the Venetian Expo, booth #51916, demonstrating how smart lighting transforms everyday moments into vibrant experiences.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. Embracing the idea that "Lights Can Be Fun," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

