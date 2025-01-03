The industry leader unveils the new range of intelligent cleaning solutions, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam.

Tineco, one of the leading innovators in intelligent floor care solutions, returns to CES for the fourth consecutive year to showcase innovations that push the boundaries of smart cleaning technologies. Having pioneered the first smart vacuum in 2018, followed by the world's first smart floor washer in 2019 and intelligent carpet cleaning in 2022, Tineco's presence at the show underscores its commitment to redefining cleaning experiences through cutting-edge designs and advanced features.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250102984510/en/

TINECO REVOLUTIONIZES FLOOR CARE: THE CES 2025 FEATURED INNOVATION (Photo: Business Wire)

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, exclusive to the U.S. market, will be showcased at CES 2025 as Tineco's latest flagship floor washer. In contrast, the European version, named FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, is scheduled to debut at the upcoming IFA show. This approach allows Tineco to tailor its innovations to the unique needs and preferences of each market while maintaining its commitment to delivering cutting-edge performance and design.

EU Version Specifications:

Enhanced DualBlock Anti-Tangle system with an exclusive scraper and the MHCBS system.

Aurora AI lighting dynamically adjusts color to indicate cleaning status.

iLoop Smart Sensor technology automatically optimizes suction power and water flow.

1-liter clean water tank and 0.75-liter dirty water tank.

75 minutes of runtime enabled by improved pouch cell battery technology.

Features of the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist (EU):

Dual Anti-Tangle System:

Comb-shaped scraper: Effectively captures hair to prevent tangling.

Effectively captures hair to prevent tangling. Straight scraper: Efficiently removes dirty water and hair.

These scrapers work synergistically with the roller brush to ensure durable performance.

Advanced Dry Self-Cleaning System:

Deep cleaning in 2 minutes: Warm water effectively dissolves stains from the hose to the roller brush. Express drying in 5 minutes: Heated air at 85°C quickly dries components with a sealed design that optimizes heat retention.

Smooth Drive Technology:

Effortless 360° cleaning: Smart omnidirectional wheels, inspired by automotive systems, precisely adjust their speed to offer optimal maneuverability in all directions.

Hyper Stretch Technology:

Ultraslim design: At just 12.85 cm high, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist easily slides under low furniture and into tight spaces.

At just 12.85 cm high, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist easily slides under low furniture and into tight spaces. Three-chamber separation system: Separates dirty water from the motor, ensuring maximum cleaning power even in a flat position.

iLoop Smart Sensor Technology:

Intelligent cleaning: Automatically adjusts suction power and water flow based on the level of dirt for optimized, efficient cleaning.

"At Tineco, our passion for innovation drives us to develop home cleaning solutions that exceed expectations and meet the ever-evolving demands of modern households," says Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "We are deeply committed to understanding consumer needs and offering solutions that address real-life challenges. The Floor One S9 Artist is a perfect example of this dedication, delivering deep cleaning and elevating traditional cleaning to new heights. We are thrilled to showcase this new device at CES and invite visitors to our booth to try it in person and discover our other floor care solutions."

Tineco's 2024 flagship models, all equipped with smart sensor technology, will also be featured at CES 2025:

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: This smart floor washer vacuums and washes simultaneously and enables effortless cleaning under furniture, beds, or hard-to-reach areas thanks to an innovative 180° tilting design and mini assist-wheels that swivel 45° to the left and right. Paired with the FlashDry self-cleaning system, it is the ultimate solution for keeping your home pristine with minimal effort.

This smart floor washer vacuums and washes simultaneously and enables effortless cleaning under furniture, beds, or hard-to-reach areas thanks to an innovative 180° tilting design and mini assist-wheels that swivel 45° to the left and right. Paired with the FlashDry self-cleaning system, it is the ultimate solution for keeping your home pristine with minimal effort. PURE ONE Station 5: This powerful and versatile cleaning solution, featuring a ZeroTangle brush, effortlessly removes hair, pet fur, dust, and other debris from various floors and surfaces. After use, the 3-in-1 Smart Station automatically self-cleans, charges, and stores the vacuum, leaving it like new.

This powerful and versatile cleaning solution, featuring a ZeroTangle brush, effortlessly removes hair, pet fur, dust, and other debris from various floors and surfaces. After use, the 3-in-1 Smart Station automatically self-cleans, charges, and stores the vacuum, leaving it like new. Carpet One Cruiser: This carpet cleaner combines powerful suction, enhanced maneuverability, and improved drying capabilities to make deep cleaning effortless while offering self-cleaning technology that keeps the device in top condition after every use.

Visit booth #51239 in the "smart home" section of the Venetian Expo to experience Tineco's latest floor care innovations firsthand. For more information, visit tineco.fr.

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co. Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd; measured in terms of retail sales volume in H2 2023 and H1 2024 globally. Household wet-and-dry vacuum cleaners are defined as domestic vacuum cleaners that dispense clean water (or a cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and subsequently vacuum up dirty water and debris; research completed in November 2024.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250102984510/en/

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com