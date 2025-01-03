In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that variations in weather patterns, including El Niño and regional droughts, shaped solar energy performance worldwide last year. After 2023 set the record as the sunniest year of the century, 2024 brought more varied irradiance trends, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Variations in weather patterns, including El Niño and regional droughts, shaped solar energy performance worldwide. Despite the data showing that 2024 was the 2nd hottest year on record, that is not directly correlated with irradiance, and the solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...