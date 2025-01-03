Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has started accepting expressions of interest (EOI) from developers to set up floating solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. From pv magazine India UPNEDA is seeking EOI from developers to set up floating PV projects on a build-own-operate basis at 35 dams and reservoirs identified in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. UPNEDA, in collaboration with the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, will lease dams and reservoirs to the developers to support the development of floating solar power plants in Uttar Pradesh. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...