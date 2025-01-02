JASPER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc. ("Pursuit") (NYSE: PRSU), announced today that it closed on the previously announced acquisition of the Jasper SkyTram, which is located in Canada's iconic Jasper National Park. The attraction is one of Jasper's most recognizable tourism destinations within the globally visited Canadian Rocky Mountain town.

"Today, we warmly welcome the Jasper SkyTram to Pursuit," said Stuart Back, Chief Operating Officer, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit. "Led by GM Todd Noble and his strong local team, we are committed to the long-term investment of this iconic attraction, in ensuring its continued legacy as an important tourism pillar, and in creating an exceptional hospitality experience for guests and staff."

The accessible mountain experience provides visitors of all ages and abilities the chance to ascend 2,263 meters (8,081 feet), up Whistlers Mountain via tram while taking in 360-degree national park views. Amenities on site include an interpretive boardwalk, easy access to hiking trails, and light culinary offerings.

"Pursuit has a long-standing history of delivering exceptional guest experiences throughout the Canadian Rockies. Together with the experienced Jasper SkyTram team, we look forward to finalizing our plans to invest in the refresh and renewal of this important Jasper landmark," said David Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pursuit. "As we enter 2025, we will continue to work closely with the community, Parks Canada and our tourism partners to ensure Jasper's thoughtful and sustainable growth."

The purchase price was $23.7 million Canadian dollars (approximately $17 million U.S. dollars) for the Jasper SkyTram, which includes a renewable long-term lease with Parks Canada, with nearly 30 years remaining.

