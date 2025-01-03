Kia America Posts All-time Best Annual Sales For The Second Consecutive Year

All-time annual sales record for six Kia models pushes total U.S. volume to 796,488 vehicles





Company records seven consecutive years of growth in retail sales





Electric vehicle sales up 74-percent year-over-year; SUV and utility lineup sales up 8-percent year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America achieved a total of 73,303 units sold in December, setting a record for the month as well as the highest annual sales figure in company history. Kia's total volume in 2024 reached 796,488 units, marking the second time in as many years the brand finished with best-ever annual sales. This back-to-back record-setting performance was powered by a significant increase in retail sales, excluding fleet, a trend that Kia has maintained for the past seven consecutive years.

In 2024, six Kia models set all-time annual sales records: EV9 (+1,869-percent); Sportage (+15%); Carnival (+14-percent); Forte/K4 (+13-percent); EV6 (+6-percent); and Telluride (+4-percent). December also saw the Telluride reach its highest monthly sales total for the second consecutive month since the continuously popular three-row SUV hit the market in 2019.

Sales of Kia's EVs increased 74-percent, accounting 7-percent of the 2024 total sales. Moreover, sales of Kia's rugged and capable SUVs accounted for 76-percent of the brand's total annual sales, reflecting 8-percent growth compared to the previous year.

"Achieving back-to-back annual sales records along with surpassing consumer sales records for seven consecutive years is a validation that our strategy is working to further elevate the Kia brand and the potential for sustained growth in the US market," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia has solidified its leadership position within the EV market thanks, in part, to the successful launch of our flagship EV9 SUV and the introduction of Carnival hybrid powertrain, actively responding to the evolving demands of the market. Kia will leverage our consumer-centric, world-class product offerings and maintain this upward, positive momentum."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

The official launch of the all-new 2025 Kia K4 compact sedan.





The 2025 Telluride SUV has been named one of Car and Driver's 2025 10Best Trucks and SUVs, marking the sixth year in a row the ruggedly sophisticated three-row SUV has earned the prestigious title. This achievement highlights the Telluride's status as one of a few vehicles to be named a Car and Driver 10Best each year it's been on sale.





The Kia Telluride once again recognized as a segment leader by the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards, this time claiming the top spot in the Midsize SUVs with 3-row seating category for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade highlights Telluride's enduring value, brand appeal, and competitive edge, adding to its remarkable track record of industry recognition.





Kia's all-electric, three-row EV9 flagship SUV took home the prestigious "2024-2025 Electric SUV of Texas " award as awarded by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual 2024 TAWA "Truck Rodeo".





Two of Kia America's most popular SUVs - the all-electric, three-row EV9 and the Sorento - named among the "2025 Best Vehicles for Hispanics" by the Hispanic Motor Press. The Kia EV9 took home "Best EV of the Year," while the Kia Sorento and Kia Sorento Hybrid won "Best SUV of the Year."



MONTH OF DECEMBER FULL-YEAR Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 1,951 1,113 22,017 1,118 EV6 2,111 1,249 21,715 18,879 Rio 0 1,279 1,917 26,804 K4/Forte 11,911 9,576 139,778 123,953 K5 5,639 4,866 46,311 64,772 Stinger 0 11 0 5,452 Soul 3,650 3,399 52,397 61,263 Niro 1,792 2,441 30,094 36,300 Seltos 3,737 4,425 59,958 60,053 Sportage 15,427 11,133 161,917 140,780 Sorento 9,432 7,739 95,154 88,625 Telluride 12,488 9,441 115,504 110,765 Carnival 5,165 3,603 49,726 43,687 Total 73,303 60,275 796,488 782,451

