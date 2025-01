The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) reports that Germany generated 72. 2 TWh of solar in Germany in 2024, accounting for 14% of total electricity generation. From pv magazine Germany Germany generated 72. 2 TWh of solar power in 2024, accounting for 14% of its total electricity output, according to Fraunhofer ISE. Wind power remained Germany's largest source of electricity in 2024, generating 136. 4 TWh. PV generation set a production record of 72. 2 TWh in 2024, despite less favorable weather, due to the rapid expansion of solar capacity. Fraunhofer ISE's "Energy ...

