The Chinese manufacturer said its new LB-5D-G2 battery offers excellent performance with 5. 12 kWh capacity for a single unit and up to 81. 92 kWh for 16 batteries running in parallel. Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has unveiled a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system for residential and C&I PV systems. "The LB-5D-G2 battery offers excellent performance with 5. 12 kWh capacity for a single unit and up to 81. 92 kWh for 16 batteries running in parallel, suitable for your home and small C&I scenarios," the company said in a statement. Each battery module measures 640 mm × ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...