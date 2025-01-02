Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWR | ISIN: US8808811074 | Ticker-Symbol: 430
Tradegate
02.01.25
20:13 Uhr
5,450 Euro
-0,100
-1,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,60011:34
5,5005,55011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 22:12 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that it has granted as of January 1, 2025 an equity inducement award to a new employee under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended (the "Inducement Plan"). The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was made as a material inducement to the employee's acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted options to purchase 9,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employee. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $5.54, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on December 31, 2024, which was the last trading day prior to the date of grant. The options vest over four years, subject to the employee's continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-ß agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.