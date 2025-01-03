Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron Appoints Mike Cordano as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced it is appointing Mike Cordano as the company's executive vice president of worldwide sales, effective immediately. Cordano will succeed Mike Bokan, who announced a few months ago his intention to retire from Micron in fiscal 2025 after more than twenty-eight years with the company. Bokan will support Cordano over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition. Cordano will report directly to Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron.

Cordano joins Micron with a 30-year track record of success in executive leadership, driving innovative business development, and executing successful go-to-market strategies. His experience includes over 8 years at Western Digital (WD), where he held ever-increasing executive positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer and President of the Hitachi Global Storage Technology (HGST) subsidiary. Immediately before the acquisition by WD, he held the position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at HGST. Most recently, he was the Founder and Partner of Prime Impact Capital.

"Mike Cordano's comprehensive experience and growth mindset makes him a valuable leader to continue our collaboration with customers as memory becomes more critical to technology innovation," said Mehrotra. "I am confident that under Mike's leadership, Micron will leverage the strongest competitive position in our history to reach new heights. I am excited to welcome Mike to Micron."

"I want to thank Mike Bokan for his many years of dedication and strong contributions to Micron's growth and success," said Mehrotra. "In our most recent fiscal quarter, Mike and his sales team helped deliver record revenue for Micron. On behalf of all Micron team members, I wish him many years of health and happiness in his retirement."

"Micron is a proven industry leader that is playing a critical role in the expansion of AI," said Cordano. "Mike Bokan and his sales organization have a strong record of performance, and I am excited to join Sanjay, his leadership team, and Micron team members to continue the growth trajectory in the coming years."

Cordano is a member of the Leeds School of Business's board of advisors at the University of Colorado. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Colorado.

