Freitag, 03.01.2025

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
03.01.25
08:06 Uhr
2,900 Euro
+0,025
+0,87 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Turnover of Apranga Group in December 2024 and total year 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 36.7 million in December 2024 and increased by 9.1% in comparison to December 2023.

The turnover of December 2024 is the highest monthly turnover Apranga Group has ever reached.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totaled EUR 102.8 million in Q4 2024 and increased by 8.0% year-on-year. In Q4 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.8%, in Latvia increased by 8.5% and in Estonia increased by 3.7% year-on-year.

The unaudited year 2024 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 354.2 million and increased by 8.5% year-on-year.

In 2024 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 211.8 million and increased by 7.6% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 90.7 million and increased by 14.1%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 51.7 million and increased by 3.4% year-on-year.

During the year 2024 Apranga Group opened 7 new stores, renovated 11 stores and closed 5 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.0 thousand sq. m., or by 1.3% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


