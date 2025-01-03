Anzeige
03.01.2025 10:30 Uhr
Year-opening Triumph: Arctech Lands a 1.5GW Solar Project Order in the UAE

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, announced that it signed a 1.5GW order of its 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II with PowerChina for a solar project in Al Ajban, UAE, marking a great start for the company in the Middle East market in 2025.

As a key initiative under "UAE Energy Strategy 2050", which aims to provide the country with zero-emission clean energy, this 1.5GW Al Ajban Solar PV plant will become one of the largest single-site solar plants worldwide once completed.

Groundbreaking Ceremony of 1.5GW Al Ajban Solar PV plant

Upon completion, this plant is projected to generate green electricity capable of fulfilling the electricity demands of approximately 160,000 households. It is expected to reduce Abu Dhabi's annual carbon emissions by 2.4 million tons each year, thereby significantly advancing green development and facilitating energy transition in the Middle East.

Since establishing its local operations in 2017, Arctech has expanded to include a service center, an R&D center, two local offices and a manufacturing base in the Middle East. Among which, Arctech's Jeddah Phase II manufacturing base is currently under construction and will officially enter operation in 2025. Combined with its global supply chain, this expansion will enable Arctech to achieve a local delivery capacity of 15GW.

Up to now, Arctech has established a complete full life cycle service network in the Middle East market, including technical support, supply chain delivery, after-sales service, local operation and maintenance capabilities, and brand marketing strategies. Looking ahead, Arctech is well-positioned to further contribute to UAE's "Energy Strategy 2050" through its enhanced localization initiatives and comprehensive white-glove services.

About Arctech

Arctech (SSE-STAR:688408) is the world-leading supplier of intelligent solar trackers, fixed-tilt structures, PV cleaning robots and energy storage solutions. Empowered by over 530 patents, Arctech products have been applied in utility-scale and commercial solar PV projects since 2009. It was listed among the top 4 tracker suppliers by IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie from 2017 to 2020. The company went public on China's Nasdaq-style STAR market in 2020. As of June 2024, Arctech has supplied over 76 GW of tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,800 PV plants in 40 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.arctechsolar.us/. Follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589982/Groundbreadking_Ceremony_1_5GW_Al_Ajban_Solar_PV_plant.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/year-opening-triumph-arctech-lands-a-1-5gw-solar-project-order-in-the-uae-302341769.html

