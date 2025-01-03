Reykjavík, January 3, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of JBT Marel Corporation (Ticker: JBTM) will commence today, Friday January 3, 2025, on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. JBT Marel Corporation is a large-cap company within the Industrials sector. It is the first company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

JBT Marel Corporation (JBT Marel), the recently combined company of JBT Corporation and Marel hf. is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry. JBT Marel specializes in designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge technology, systems, and software for a broad range of food and beverage end markets. By combining innovation with sustainability, JBT Marel aims to create better outcomes for customers by optimizing food yield and efficiency, improving food safety and quality, and enhancing product uptime, all while reducing waste and resource use in food supply chains worldwide. The company's global headquarters are in Chicago, and JBT Marel's European headquarters and global technology center of excellence is located in Iceland. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com and www.marel.com.

"The listing of JBT Marel in Iceland underscores our commitment to maintaining a significant presence in Iceland and leveraging local expertise and strong investor base," said Brian Deck, CEO of JBT Marel Corporation. "We intend to honor Marel's Icelandic heritage and to provide continuity for the local investor base. We are pleased with the outcome of the Marel shareholders' tender decisions and extend our appreciation to shareholders for supporting the transaction. The compelling industrial logic of this combination is clear and demonstrates that Marel's shareholders share our vision for growth. We look forward to continuing our journey on the Icelandic stock market."

"We proudly welcome JBT Marel Corporation to the Main Market on Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Marel has been Nasdaq Iceland's flagship company since 1992, and we can confidently say that we have enjoyed a strong and fruitful relationship during this time. We are happy that JBT Marel has decided to continue this heritage and list on the Icelandic stock market. We welcome them to the Main Market and look forward to offering them continued visibility and local investor access."

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

