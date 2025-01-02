Den 15 november 2024 offentliggjorde Intrum AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget hade lämnat in en ansökan om frivillig rekonstruktion i enlighet med Chapter 11 i the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Idag, den 2 januari 2025 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelade med information om att amerikansk konkursdomstol har fastställt Bolagets rekonstruktionsplan och att Bolaget avser att att ansöka om svensk företagsrekonstruktion vid Stockholms tingsrätt så snart som praktiskt möjligt.

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i INTRUM AB (INTRUM, ISIN-kod SE0000936478, orderboks-ID 018962) ska ges observationsstatus.

On November 15, 2024, Intrum AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had filed a voluntary petition for reorganisation pursuant to Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Today, on 2 January 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has confirmed the Company's plan of reorganisation and that the Company intends to apply for Swedish company reorganisation in the Stockholm District Court as soon as practicable possible.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in INTRUM AB (INTRUM, ISIN code SE0000936478, order book ID 018962) shall be given observation status.



